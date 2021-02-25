FAI announce streaming plans ahead of new Airtricity League season

RTÉ to broadcast Shamrock Rovers against St Pat’s on March 19th’s opening evening

RTÉ will broadcast Shamrock Rovers against St Patrick’s Athletic on the opening night of the new League of Ireland season. Photograph: Laszlo Geczo/Inpho

The FAI has confirmed automated camera systems will be installed into grounds before the start of the Airtricity League season so that matches from the men’s first division and women’s league can be streamed throughout the 2021 season.

RTÉ will kick off their new deal with the association for men’s top flight games by broadcasting the meeting of Shamrock Rovers and St Patrick’s Athletic on the opening night of the season, March 19th, with Waterford versus Sligo Rovers the following Friday and the first clash of the campaign between Shamrock Rovers and Dundalk the week after that.

The broadcaster has committed to covering more than 60 games up until the midway point in the season, most of them via the Watchloi platform. The service will kick off 2021 with a free viewing of the President’s Cup. Pricing is to be announced over the coming week.

It was introduced season to allow supporters locked out of games due to Covid-19 access to them, but subscriber numbers and revenues were disappointing, prompting reluctance on RTÉ’s part to commit to a full season this time around.

The FAI itself will launch LOITV which will stream the first division and women’s games based on automated camera systems. There will be no charge to watch the women’s matches.

