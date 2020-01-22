Ireland’s Ryan Johannson joins Sevilla from Bayern Munich

Republic of Ireland underage international Ryan Johannson has joined Seville from Bayern Munich on a long term deal. The 18-year-old, who was brought up in Luxembourg by his Irish mother and Swedish father, had been at the German club for the past two years and had done well with four goals and seven assists for the under-19 side this season alone.

“I think Sevilla is a perfect club for me at this point in my career and I hope to play for the first team very soon,” said Johannson who has played underage football for three different countries but has said that, subject to successfully challenging the interpretation of a rule that would prevent him from doing so, he wants to commit his long term future to Ireland.

The teenager, who can play in either central midfield or on the right, is expected to join up with the squad of his new club’s second team to start with and play in the Spanish second division but he is reported to be viewed as having huge potential.

“It was a very easy decision for me to come here,” he said, “where I can improve and help the team in the future. I think I can progress at first with the reserves and adapt myself to the club so I can make the first team, hopefully it’s very soon.”