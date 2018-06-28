World Cup 2018 - Day 15 at a glance

THE MATCHES

GROUP H Japan v Poland (Volgograd, 3.0pm, RTÉ2/BBC). Betting: Japan 6-4, Poland 15-8, Draw 21-10

Senegal v Colombia (Samara, 3.0pm, RTÉ2/BBC). Betting: Senegal 7-2, Colombia 5-6, Draw 5-2

GROUP G England v Belgium (Kaliningrad, 7.0pm, RTÉ2/ITV) Betting: England 17-10, Belgium 15-8, Draw 2-1

Panama v Tunisia (Saransk, 7.0pm, RTÉ2/ITV 4) Betting: Panama 7-2, Tunisia 4-5, Draw 13-5

ONE TO WATCH

Colombia centre-back Yerry Mina endured a frustrating and dispiriting build-up to this World Cup after making a big move from Palmeiras to Barcelona in January but he made just four La Liga appearances between then and the end of the season.

The 23-year-old was left out of the Colombia starting 11 for the opening 2-1 loss to Japan in Group H but was brought back into the side by José Pekerman for the clash with Poland and quickly repaid the manager by heading home the first goal of the 3-0 win.

Mina was quite a big-name signing for Barcelona and even received a Nou Camp welcome where he stepped out onto the pitch in his bare feet as a mark of respect but it seems as if Ernesto Valverde never took to him. He’s now been linked with a move to Liverpool among others after the Catalans said they would listen to offers but if he keeps up his form from the win over Poland he may just end up staying in Spain.

YOUNG GUN

Belgium are well stocked in the middle but AS Monaco’s Youri Tielemans could get his first start against England as Roberto Martinez looks set to make wholesale changes. An attacking midfielder, the 21-year-old former-Anderlecht prodigy has a penchant for the spectacular and now plies his trade at AS Monaco.

Tielemans came off the bench against both Tunisia and will likely take the place of Dries Mertens for the Group G showdown in Kaliningrad. His big move to Monaco for €25 million last May caused a bit of fanfare and since then he has impressed in his first season, making 24 appearances.

DID YOU KNOW?

Hundreds of ethnic Albanians from Kosovo – including a government minister – have raised enough money to pay the fines imposed on Swiss goalscorers Granit Xhaka and Xherdan Shaqiri for their celebrations in the World Cup win over Serbia.

Both players, who are ethnic Albanians from Kosovo, celebrated by imitating the double-headed eagle displayed on Albania’s flag. Swiss team captain Stephan Lichtsteiner joined them, and they were together fined 25,000 Swiss francs (€21,660) by Fifa.

Albanians in Kosovo and elsewhere soon rushed to donate to pay the fines, collecting over €23,000.

Bajram Hasani, the minister of Trade and Industry, donated his monthly salary of €1,357 via GoFundMe.

“I gave my salary as a sign to support our boys which make us proud,” Hasani told Reuters. “This is to show the world we take care of them,” he said, adding the Swiss might donate the money should they chose not to accept it. The funds have yet to be sent to the Swiss team.

GOLDEN BOOT

5 Harry Kane (England)

4 Cristiano Ronaldo (Portugal), Romelu Lukaku (Belgium)

3 Denis Cheryshev (Russia), Diego Costa (Spain)