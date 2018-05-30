Scott included in Colin Bell’s Republic of Ireland women’s squad

Harriet Scott is included by Colin Bell in the Ireland squad for the World Cup qualifiers against Norway on June 8th and 12th although the manager says that, as with Niamh Fahey, there is still some concern over the left back’s fitness as the two games approach.

Scott missed the games against Slovakia and the Netherlands in April which yielded three points and her recovery from a broken collarbone has been held up a bit after she was again injured while working towards full fitness. The hope is that both she and Fahey will be fit for the games.

Rianna Jarrett returns to the panel for the first time in more than two years, meanwhile, with the Wexford striker having overcome a third cruciate ligament injury.

Megan Campbell, Stephanie Roche and Roma McLaughlin miss out through injury while Heather Payne is one of three players unavailable due to the Leaving Cert.

IRELAND SQUAD: Marie Hourihan (Manchester City), Amanda Budden (Cork City), Amanda McQuillan (Shelbourne); Harriet Scott (Reading), Sophie Perry (Brighton and Hove Albion), Diane Caldwell (SC Sand), Louise Quinn (Arsenal), Claire O’Riordan (Wexford Youths), Aislinn Meaney (Galway WFC); Megan Connolly (Florida State University), Tyler Toland (Maiden City), Niamh Fahey (Bordeaux), Karen Duggan (Peamount United), Denise O’Sullivan (North Carolina Courage), Niamh Farrelly (Peamount United); Rianna Jarrett (Wexford Youths), Katie McCabe (Arsenal), Leanne Kiernan (Shelbourne), Amber Barrett (Peamount United), Isibeal Atkinson (Shelbourne), Zara Foley (Lakewood AFC), Aine O’Gorman (Peamount United).