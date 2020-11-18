Northern Ireland relegated after Romania awarded 3-0 win over Norway

Bucharest game was cancelled after Norway could not travel due to coronavirus outbreak

Austria’s Adrian Grbic scores a goal during the Uefa Nations League League Group B1 match against Northern Ireland in Vienna. Photograph: Christian Bruna/EPA

Austria’s Adrian Grbic scores a goal during the Uefa Nations League League Group B1 match against Northern Ireland in Vienna. Photograph: Christian Bruna/EPA

 

Northern Ireland will be relegated in the Nations League after Romania were awarded a 3-0 victory over Norway from Sunday’s cancelled match between the two nations, European governing body Uefa has announced.

The decision, issued a little over three hours before Northern Ireland host Romania at Windsor Park in their final Group B1 game, leaves Northern Ireland six points adrift at the foot of the standings and destined for League C.

Norway were unable to travel for the match in Bucharest after being denied government permission due to a positive test for coronavirus within their camp.

Ian Baraclough’s side have taken only one point from their five games in the group to date – a 1-1 draw with Romania in Bucharest in September. On Sunday, they conceded twice in the last 10 minutes to lose 2-1 to Austria in Vienna.

The Irish Times Logo
Commenting on The Irish Times has changed. To comment you must now be an Irish Times subscriber.
SUBSCRIBE
GO BACK
Error Image
The account details entered are not currently associated with an Irish Times subscription. Please subscribe to sign in to comment.
Comment Sign In

Forgot password?
The Irish Times Logo
Thank you
You should receive instructions for resetting your password. When you have reset your password, you can Sign In.
The Irish Times Logo
Please choose a screen name. This name will appear beside any comments you post. Your screen name should follow the standards set out in our community standards.
Screen Name Selection

Hello

Please choose a screen name. This name will appear beside any comments you post. Your screen name should follow the standards set out in our community standards.

The Irish Times Logo
Commenting on The Irish Times has changed. To comment you must now be an Irish Times subscriber.
SUBSCRIBE
Forgot Password
Please enter your email address so we can send you a link to reset your password.

Sign In

Your Comments
We reserve the right to remove any content at any time from this Community, including without limitation if it violates the Community Standards. We ask that you report content that you in good faith believe violates the above rules by clicking the Flag link next to the offending comment or by filling out this form. New comments are only accepted for 3 days from the date of publication.