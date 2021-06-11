Fully-fit Ramsey ready to aid Welsh challenge

Semi-finalists in 2016 open their campaign against Switzerland in Baku

Gareth Bale: “I feel good, very sharp, very fit and ready to go. I scored a few goals in the last few games of the season . . . Hopefully I can carry that into the tournament.” Photograph: Uefa/AFP/ via Getty Images)

Gareth Bale: “I feel good, very sharp, very fit and ready to go. I scored a few goals in the last few games of the season . . . Hopefully I can carry that into the tournament.” Photograph: Uefa/AFP/ via Getty Images)

 

Wales midfielder Aaron Ramsey is “fully fit and raring to go” for to day’s European Championship Group A opener against Switzerland in Baku, according to interim coach Robert Page.

Ramsey was a standout at Wales’ Euro 2016 campaign when they reached the semi-finals but he has been plagued by injuries this season. He did not train on Thursday, but Page said that was part of the plan.

“No issues with Aaron whatsoever. He said yesterday he’s in a good place mentally and physically,” he said.

“I spoke to him a month ago about what he needed to get into the right frame of mind. There was always a plan in place of how many minutes we needed to achieve with one eye on Switzerland. The medical team have to take an enormous amount of credit.

“Today we’re sat here with 26 players fully fit and raring to go and Aaron falls into that category, he’s ready.”

Wales talisman Gareth Bale had an underwhelming season on loan at Tottenham Hotspur, until he scored six goals in his final six league appearances. The 31-year-old said he had timed his fitness to perfection going into the tournament.

“I feel good, very sharp, very fit and ready to go,” Bale said. “I scored a few goals in the last few games of the season . . . Hopefully I can carry that into the tournament.”

Bale, who scored in each group game in 2016, has not scored in his last 11 appearances for Wales but he turned provider in that run and he said it did not matter who scored.

“What matters is the result. I’ve still made six or seven assists in that time. So I’m still contributing, I know where the back of the net is,” he added.

Page added: “If [Bale] is not scoring, he’s supplying goals. As a wide man or attacking forward, however he plays, it’s important he’s setting goals up and he’s certainly doing that.”

Page is in charge of the side in the absence of Ryan Giggs, who faces charges of assaulting two women and he said the two had been in touch.

“Giggs is a friend at the end of the day,” Page said. “He wishes us all the best, he’s fully supportive and behind the team. Like anyone watching back home, he’s a supporter.”

The Irish Times Logo
Commenting on The Irish Times has changed. To comment you must now be an Irish Times subscriber.
SUBSCRIBE
GO BACK
Error Image
The account details entered are not currently associated with an Irish Times subscription. Please subscribe to sign in to comment.
Comment Sign In

Forgot password?
The Irish Times Logo
Thank you
You should receive instructions for resetting your password. When you have reset your password, you can Sign In.
The Irish Times Logo
Please choose a screen name. This name will appear beside any comments you post. Your screen name should follow the standards set out in our community standards.
Screen Name Selection

Hello

Please choose a screen name. This name will appear beside any comments you post. Your screen name should follow the standards set out in our community standards.

The Irish Times Logo
Commenting on The Irish Times has changed. To comment you must now be an Irish Times subscriber.
SUBSCRIBE
Forgot Password
Please enter your email address so we can send you a link to reset your password.

Sign In

Your Comments
We reserve the right to remove any content at any time from this Community, including without limitation if it violates the Community Standards. We ask that you report content that you in good faith believe violates the above rules by clicking the Flag link next to the offending comment or by filling out this form. New comments are only accepted for 3 days from the date of publication.