Fully-fit Ramsey ready to aid Welsh challenge

Wales midfielder Aaron Ramsey is “fully fit and raring to go” for to day’s European Championship Group A opener against Switzerland in Baku, according to interim coach Robert Page.

Ramsey was a standout at Wales’ Euro 2016 campaign when they reached the semi-finals but he has been plagued by injuries this season. He did not train on Thursday, but Page said that was part of the plan.

“No issues with Aaron whatsoever. He said yesterday he’s in a good place mentally and physically,” he said.

“I spoke to him a month ago about what he needed to get into the right frame of mind. There was always a plan in place of how many minutes we needed to achieve with one eye on Switzerland. The medical team have to take an enormous amount of credit.

“Today we’re sat here with 26 players fully fit and raring to go and Aaron falls into that category, he’s ready.”

Wales talisman Gareth Bale had an underwhelming season on loan at Tottenham Hotspur, until he scored six goals in his final six league appearances. The 31-year-old said he had timed his fitness to perfection going into the tournament.

“I feel good, very sharp, very fit and ready to go,” Bale said. “I scored a few goals in the last few games of the season . . . Hopefully I can carry that into the tournament.”

Bale, who scored in each group game in 2016, has not scored in his last 11 appearances for Wales but he turned provider in that run and he said it did not matter who scored.

“What matters is the result. I’ve still made six or seven assists in that time. So I’m still contributing, I know where the back of the net is,” he added.

Page added: “If [Bale] is not scoring, he’s supplying goals. As a wide man or attacking forward, however he plays, it’s important he’s setting goals up and he’s certainly doing that.”

Page is in charge of the side in the absence of Ryan Giggs, who faces charges of assaulting two women and he said the two had been in touch.

“Giggs is a friend at the end of the day,” Page said. “He wishes us all the best, he’s fully supportive and behind the team. Like anyone watching back home, he’s a supporter.”