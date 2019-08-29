Alexis Sanchez joins Inter Milan for remainder of season

Manchester United forward Alexis Sanchez has joined Inter Milan on loan for the remainder of the season.

The 30-year-old arrived to a huge fanfare in January 2018 in swap deal that saw out-of-favour Henrikh Mkhitaryan head to Arsenal.

But flashes of early promise swiftly petered out and Sanchez heads to Inter having scored a meagre five goals in 45 appearances.

The Chile international has followed Romelu Lukaku in switching Old Trafford for San Siro and United will be covering around £6.5 million (€7.15 million) of his annual wages.