Alexis Sanchez joins Inter Milan for remainder of season
Manchester United forward scored just five goals in 45 appearances after switch from Arsenal
Alexis Sanchez arrives at the Italian Olympic Committee office in Milan for a medical check prior to his signing for Inter Milan. Photograph: Daniel Dal Zennaro/EPA
Manchester United forward Alexis Sanchez has joined Inter Milan on loan for the remainder of the season.
The 30-year-old arrived to a huge fanfare in January 2018 in swap deal that saw out-of-favour Henrikh Mkhitaryan head to Arsenal.
But flashes of early promise swiftly petered out and Sanchez heads to Inter having scored a meagre five goals in 45 appearances.
The Chile international has followed Romelu Lukaku in switching Old Trafford for San Siro and United will be covering around £6.5 million (€7.15 million) of his annual wages.