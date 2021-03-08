New Champions League format could see 36 teams in group stages

A new Champions League format to start from 2024 could be agreed within a fortnight, according to the chairman of the European Club Association.

Members of the ECA held a virtual general assembly on Monday and have indicated their acceptance of a Uefa proposal to expand the group stage from 32 to 36 teams.

Within that, teams would play 10 matches in a 36-team league, instead of the current six, in a so-called ‘Swiss system’. The European Leagues group has expressed concern at the impact of the extra matches, and at the plans to award places based on historic performance rather than in the most recent domestic season.

The ECA’s chairman Andrea Agnelli said: “I would dearly hope that everything would be done within the next couple of weeks.

“There are details that need to be addressed, one being the access to the competitions — if we have four extra spots, how will these be allocated. But I would say within a couple of weeks everything should be pretty much sorted.

“That’s the hope that both (Uefa) president (Aleksander) Ceferin and I have for the competitions post 2024.”

Agnelli said he hoped an agreement would “close” speculation regarding a breakaway European Super League.

He said the proposal was “very close” to his ideal Champions League.

He added: “I think the Swiss system is beautiful. So one thing is a regular season which is much more appealing, and the (retention) of the knockout stage which is the essence of competition.

“We must give credit to (ECA vice-chairman and former Manchester United goalkeeper) Edwin Van Der Sar, who first pointed out the Swiss system a couple of years ago, and I remember a lot of sceptical faces that day.

“It’s very close to an ideal Champions League, so maybe we’re just a couple of weeks away.”

The Premier League is understood to have concerns over the increased number of matches, and also the access changes.

Agnelli suggested 20-team domestic leagues may be one area that has to be looked at to keep a balanced calendar.

“It’s having balanced competitive landscapes,” he said. “We do think that currently for competitive balance purposes, 20 teams in leagues...there are too many. I think there is an overall element that we could actually work out in the interests of everyone.”

On the issue of changing the way teams can qualify to include teams who missed out via the conventional route but have the best ‘co-efficient’ of past performance, Agnelli said: “Unprecedented events can turn into normality. Some years ago it was unprecedented that not just the champions were allowed in the Champions League, and then it became normality.

“So I wouldn’t be too concerned about unprecedented events which then become normality, if they are approved.

“When it once was a blasphemy to imagine not just the champions in the Champions Cup, now it’s absolutely normal, so I wouldn’t be too concerned about change. Those who know me, know I am a fan of change — if change is necessary I am happy for change to take place.”