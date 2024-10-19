Erik ten Hag: Sense of injustice fuelled Manchester United’s second-half comeback

Rasmus Hojlund celebrates scoring Manchester United's second goal during the Premier League match against Brentford at Old Trafford. Photograph: Oli Scarff/AFP via Getty Images

Manchester United 2 Brentford 1

Under-fire manager Erik ten Hag says Manchester United used a sense of “injustice” to fuel their comeback win against Brentford at Old Trafford.

After an international break of intense scrutiny on the manager, the Red Devils boss saw his side fall behind deep in first-half stoppage-time as Ethan Pinnock met a corner with a thumping header.

United were temporarily down to 10 men at that point after Matthijs de Ligt was again sent off the field to have his bloodied head patched up, with Ten Hag booked as he raged after the opening goal.

That feeling of unfairness helped spark a second-half comeback, with Alejandro Garnacho’s outstanding volley followed by a fine Rasmus Højlund finish that sealed a much-needed 2-1 victory.

“Pressure? Pressure is always there,” Ten Hag said when asked about United trailing at the break. “We have to win every game, so when we are 1-0 down we have to see how we turn this around.

“We felt some injustice and we use this as fuel for the second half, and we increased the tempo, and we scored two great goals.

“I really enjoyed today the performance first half, but especially the second half.”

Asked to explain why he was annoyed given players must go off if they have a cut, Ten Hag said: “But it didn’t change anything. It was dry blood.

“So, he was already treated for that injury. Just dry blood, so no one from us understood why he was sent off.

“I went over to Matthijs and asked ‘what’s wrong?’ He says ‘just dry blood and I have to come off, so I don’t know why’.

“Of course, there was a huge moment because Brentford is very good in corners, and when you then miss one of your best headers, and they take benefit from it then of course you are disappointed.”

Saturday’s victory ended a five-game winless run in all competitions, with attention turning to Thursday’s Europa League trip to a Fenerbahce side managed by former United boss Jose Mourinho.

“It’s just a win,” Ten Hag said when asked if the Brentford win was a turning point.

“So, the last block [of games] we didn’t win enough, but only lost one game [against Tottenham] and that was when we were downsized to 10.

“Afterwards everyone agreed that we shouldn’t have been downsized to 10, so the only thing what we have to do better is score goals, and we are getting in the right spots and bringing the ball up there.

“We get the right positions but we were not clinical, determined enough. But if we do this, then we will win games.”

Brentford counterpart Thomas Frank was disappointed by his side’s lifeless second-half display after taking the lead during a promising start.

“We felt like we were the better team in the first half – definitely opposite second half,” the Bees boss said with a laugh. “Man United was clearly the better team second half.

“Happy with the first half of course, but disappointed second half that we weren’t able to do better.

“We knew, of course, they would come out flying, and we are way too passive.

“We concede a goal after two minutes. That disappoints me. Okay, that can happen in football, it’s the Premier League, and then it seems the momentum just changed.

“They got on top, their confidence grew. We lacked if not confidence then the quality we had in the first half and the second half too many of my players didn’t hit the highest level.

“And we need to hit our highest level if you want to beat Man United. They have a good team, top players, and a lot of their key players stepped up second half, so all in all a fair result.”