Athlone Town complete fairy-tale by winning Premier Division title

Women’s League of Ireland Premier Division: Athlone Town 2 Bohemians 0

Fairy-tale complete. It was only in August 2020 that Athlone Town played their first ever senior League of Ireland game, but on Saturday evening they were crowned SSE Airtricity Premier Division champions after wrapping up the title on home turf with a 2-0 win over Bohemians. They should probably still be finding their feet in the top flight of Irish women’s football, but they’re a club in a hurry to achieve big things.

With one game to go, that result put them three points clear of Shelbourne, 3-0 winners earlier in the day over now deposed champions Peamount United, but Athlone’s superior head-to-head record over the Dublin side means they cannot be overtaken next weekend.

After an anxious enough start to the game, Madie Gibson and Kellie Brennan settled Athlone nerves with goals in the 26th and 35th minutes, Gibson intercepting a poor kick-out by Bohs goalkeeper Rachael Kelly, driving in to the box and firing home for her fifth goal in as many games.

And nine minutes later it was 2-0 after fine work by Brenda Ebika Tabe down the left wing, the ball making its way to Brennan who turned brilliantly to make space for a shot in to bottom right corner of the goal.

But for plenty of gutsy defending from Bohs, not least goal-saving tackles from Sarah Power and Tiegan Ruddy, and a string of saves from Kelly, Athlone would have stretched that lead further, Tabe coming closest with a second half header that hit the crossbar.

Mission accomplished, though, Ciarán Kilduff now having led the team to their first ever FAI Cup triumph, last November, and their maiden league title since his appointment to the job just 16 months ago.

That might have seemed unlikely back in March, when Athlone dropped five points in their first three games, their campaign opening with a 2-0 home defeat by Galway United. But since then they’ve been on a roll, winning 14 of their next 16 games, only losing to Peamount and drawing with Shamrock Rovers.

And a double is on the cards this season, too, Athlone meeting Shelbourne in the FAI Cup final for the third year in a row in a fortnight’s time. For now, they’ll celebrate this remarkable success, before turning their thoughts to doubling it at Tallaght Stadium.