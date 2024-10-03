Matt Doherty misses out as Hallgrímsson names Republic of Ireland squad for Finland and Greece

Defender Matt Doherty has been omitted from the 24-man squad set to face Finland and Greece in the Nations League next week. Photograph: Ryan Byrne/Inpho

Premier League defenders Matt Doherty and Jake O’Brien have been left out of the Republic of Ireland squad to face Finland and Greece in the Nations League next week.

Doherty, capped 46 times since 2018, was widely criticised for his performances last month against England and Greece at the Aviva Stadium. Ireland lost both ties 2-0.

The 32-year-old is dropped despite injury to fellow right back and Irish captain Séamus Coleman, with Southampton midfielder Will Smallbone also unavailable.

Festy Ebosele is the only right back named in Heimir Hallgrímsson’s 24-man panel with uncapped Luton centre half Mark McGuinness called up ahead of O’Brien.

Since signing for Everton in the summer, O’Brien only played 26 minutes in the Premier League while McGuinness is an ever present in the EFL Championship.

Hallgrímsson allowed his assistant coaches John O’Shea and Paddy McCarthy to pick the squad in September but the Icelander has stamped his authority on selection ahead of trips to Helsinki for next Thursday’s third Nations League game, followed on October 13th by a fourth meeting Greece in 16 months.

Ireland have lost all three previous meetings with Greece, dropping to 62nd in the world rankings, just eight places off their worst ever position on the Fifa charts.

Josh Cullen returns from injury and, along with Nathan Collins, is a potential captain in place of Coleman, while Jamie McGrath, Finn Azaz and Jack Taylor have forced their way into a group of six midfielders.

West Bromwich Albion winger Mikey Johnston also returns and Kasey McAteer has been retained despite being unable to get into the Leicester City match day squad.

Evan Ferguson, Adah Idah and the in-form Troy Parrott will fight to start up front when the squad comes into camp on Monday before travelling to Helsinki on Tuesday.

Tom Cannon misses out despite scoring four goals on Wednesday night for Stoke City in the 6-1 defeat of Portsmouth. Andrew Moran also scored for Stoke but the 20 -year-old remains in the Ireland under-21 squad.

Republic of Ireland Squad (Finland & Greece):

Goalkeepers: Caoimhin Kelleher (Liverpool), Mark Travers (AFC Bournemouth), Max O’Leary (Bristol City)

Defenders: Festy Ebosele (Watford, on loan from Udinese), Andrew Omobamidele (Nottingham Forest), Nathan Collins (Brentford), Mark McGuinness (Luton Town), Dara O’Shea (Ipswich Town), Liam Scales (Celtic), Callum O’Dowda (Cardiff City), Robbie Brady (Preston North End).

Midfielders: Josh Cullen (Burnley), Jason Knight (Bristol City), Jayson Molumby (West Bromwich Albion), Finn Azaz (Middlesbrough), Jack Taylor (Ipswich Town), Jamie McGrath (Aberdeen).

Forwards: Adam Idah (Celtic), Evan Ferguson (Brighton and Hove Albion), Chiedozie Ogbene (Ipswich Town), Kasey McAteer (Leicester City), Sammie Szmodics (Ipswich Town), Mikey Johnston (West Bromwich Albion), Troy Parrott (AZ Alkmaar)