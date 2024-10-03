Harry Maguire salvages Europa League point for Manchester United against Porto

Europa League: Porto 3 Manchester United 3 (Pepe 27, Omorodion 34, 50; Rashford 7, Hojlund 20, Maguire 90+1)

Super sub Harry Maguire’s stoppage-time header saved Manchester United’s blushes and potentially Erik ten Hag’s job as the Europa League clash with Porto ended in a thrilling 3-3 draw.

Four days after their 3-0 home humiliation at the hands of Tottenham, the Red Devils put criticism of the players and their under-fire manager to the side with an impressive start in Portugal.

Goals from Marcus Rashford and Rasmus Hojlund had United in control, only for Ten Hag’s men to lose their way and their defensive faculties as Pepe scored before Samu Omorodion’s brilliant brace.

Captain Bruno Fernandes was sent off for the second straight match as Ten Hag squirmed, only for Maguire to head home a Christian Eriksen corner in stoppage time to seal a point.

Europa League: Ferencváros 1 Tottenham Hotspur 2 (Varga 90; Sarr 23, Johnson 86)

Brennan Johnson scored for a fifth consecutive match to help a youthful Tottenham secure a hard-fought 2-1 win at Ferencvaros in the Europa League.

Ange Postecoglou named four teenagers in his line-up in Budapest and it was an excellent run by 17-year-old Mikey Moore on his full debut which created Pape Sarr’s 23rd-minute opener.

It was Sarr’s second goal in the competition and after Spurs withstood some late pressure from the Hungarian champions, Johnson wrapped up the points with a left-footed finish with four minutes left.

Barnabas Varga set up a tense finish when he volleyed home in the 90th minute, but Tottenham held on to make it five wins in a row.

Selected other results:

Athletic Club 2 AZ Alkmaar 0

Rangers 1 Lyon 4

IF Elfsborg 1 Roma 0

Europa Conference League results:

Chelsea 4 Gent 2

Dinamo Minsk 1 Hearts 2

Molde 3 Larne 0