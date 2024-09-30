Erik ten Hag’s Manchester United future hangs in the balance for next two games

Erik ten Hag is set to remain Manchester United manager for Thursday’s trip to Porto and Sunday’s visit to Aston Villa, with the club’s executive “calm” regarding his position despite Sunday’s humiliating 3-0 loss to Tottenham.

The reverse at Old Trafford leaves United 12th in the Premier League with seven points from six matches, and a goal difference of -3, having scored only five times. Sunday’s result represented a second consecutive 3-0 loss in the league at home, following the capitulation to Liverpool on September 1st.

This has heightened scrutiny regarding Ten Hag’s position at United, yet more than one high-placed source at the club has said that the Dutchman is expected to be in charge for their next two games at least.

The mood was characterised as calm, though there is an acceptance that this is a “big week” for Ten Hag as he attempts to turn around his side’s form. That suggests losses in one or both games may lead to his removal, particularly if the manner of defeat is again alarming.

United have failed to win their last three games and have won only three of eight matches in all competitions this season. The loss to Spurs was a particular concern as the opening two goals, from Brennan Johnson and Dejan Kulusevski, resulted from a lack of shape and resistance in United’s midfield and defence. The same problem led to Twente’s equaliser in the 1-1 Europa League draw four days earlier at Old Trafford.

It all points to the lack of a discernible game plan. Following the loss to Liverpool, Ten Hag’s game model was under scrutiny in relation to his long-term job security.

The Dutchman, who signed a new contract until July 2026 in the summer, was asked after Sunday’s game if he was concerned the Jim Ratcliffe-led football department at United might decide a change of manager is required.

“I am not thinking about this,” he said. “We all made in the summer the decision to stay together, as an ownership, a leadership group. Also we made the decision from a clear review what we have to improve and how we want to construct a squad. But we knew it will take some time, how the window went, some players late in like [Manuel] Ugarte.

“Also we have to make some improvement in [the overarching] organisation, we still have some ­injuries, we need some time. We are all on one page or in one boat together, the ownership, the staff and the players as well. I don’t have that concern.” – Guardian