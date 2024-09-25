World Cup winner Raphaël Varane announces retirement due to injury

Raphaël Varane won the FA Cup with Manchester United in May in what turns out to have been the last full match of an illustrious career. Photograph: Martin Rickett/PA Wire.

Raphaël Varane has announced his retirement from football at the age of 31. The former France centre back made the decision after suffering a serious knee injury at Como in Serie A.

The player joined the newly promoted side on a two-year deal after leaving Manchester United at the end of last season, but sustained a knee injury on his debut during a Coppa Italia match against Sampdoria. Later in August the France international was removed from the club’s squad list for the league season, and the injury has now forced him to call time on his illustrious career.

“In my career I have taken on many challenges, rose to occasion after occasion, almost all of it was supposed to be impossible. Reflecting on these moments, it is with immense pride and a feeling of fulfilment that I am announcing my retirement from the game that we all love,” he said on Como’s official X account.

“I hold myself to the highest standard, I want to go out strong, not just holding on to the game. It takes a big dose of courage to listen to your heart and your instinct. I have fallen and risen a thousand times, and this time, it’s the moment to stop and hang my boots up with my final game winning a trophy at Wembley.”

In all, Varane made 480 club appearances across a 14-year career, winning four Champions Leagues and three La Liga titles at Real Madrid. His last honour was lifting the FA Cup with Manchester United. He was capped 93 times for France and won the World Cup in 2018. He is expected to stay on at Como in a coaching capacity.

“I have loved fighting for myself, my clubs, my country, my team-mates and the supporters of every team I have played for,” he added. “From Lens to Madrid to Manchester, and playing for our national team. I have defended every badge with everything I have, and loved every minute of the journey.

“I will remain with Como. Just without using my boots and shin pads. Something I am looking forward to sharing more about soon. For now, to the supporters of every club I played for, to my team-mates, coaches and staff ... from the bottom of my heart, thank you for making this journey more special than my wildest dreams could ever foresee. Thank you, football.” – Guardian