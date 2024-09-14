West Ham snatch late draw at Fulham, Brighton drop points at home to Ipswich

Fulham 1 West Ham 1

A late Danny Ings goal snatched an unlikely 1-1 draw for West Ham United at Fulham in their Premier League derby at Craven Cottage on Saturday.

Fulham went ahead in the 24th minute, with Raul Jimenez getting on the end of a pass from Emile Smith Rowe to find the net from close range and give the home side a fully deserved lead.

West Ham barely threatened in the opening half, and looked like coming away empty-handed before substitute Ings struck late in added time to stun the home side.

Fulham are 11th in the standings on five points while West Ham are 14th on four points.

Crystal Palace 2 Leicester City 2

Crystal Palace’s Jean-Philippe Mateta scored twice including a last-gasp penalty as they clawed their way back from two goals down to salvage a 2-2 draw against promoted Leicester City at Selhurst Park.

The result was huge relief for Palace, who were booed off the pitch at halftime, but left both sides looking for their first victory this season on two points each after four matches.

Leicester appeared poised to take all the points after Jamie Vardy and Stephy Mavididi scored either side of the break.

But Mateta pulled one back for Palace in the 47th minute when he knocked Tyrick Mitchell’s low cross into the net. He was flagged offside but the goal was eventually allowed by the narrowest of margins after a lengthy VAR check.

Mateta’s 92nd-minute penalty, awarded for Conor Coady’s foul, secured the draw to the relief of the home side.

Brighton 0 Ipswich Town 0

Brighton kept up their unbeaten start to the season but dropped their first home points as a plucky Ipswich Town held out for a fortunate goalless draw.

Brighton stayed in third place with eight points from four matches but will consider this an opportunity missed as they dominated proceedings but failed to find the net.

Goalkeeper Arijanet Muric proved key for newly promoted Ipswich as they won their second point of the season to add to the first that they picked up in their last league game at home to Fulham before the international break.

Muric made a series of saves as desperate defending kept their hosts at bay.