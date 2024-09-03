Why has Ryan Gravenberch become a key midfield cog for Slot at Liverpool?

One of Liverpool’s main objectives in the summer window was to sign a new central midfielder. The Reds revamped in the middle of the park 12 months ago, bringing in Alexis Mac Allister, Dominik Szoboszlai, Wataru Endo and Ryan Gravenberch following several high-profile exits.

Yet it felt as though there was a piece missing to the midfield puzzle. Liverpool sought to rectify the issue in their pursuit of Martín Zubimendi, but the player’s reluctance to swap sunny San Sebastián for Merseyside was a blow to the club. Unbeknown to many, though, the answer to Liverpool’s midfield problem was already on the books.

When he arrived last summer, Mac Allister was initially used as the deepest lying midfielder in Jürgen Klopp’s favoured 4-3-3 set-up, at least until Endo established himself as a key cog. Arne Slot has moved the Reds to a 4-2-3-1 system, however, one he favoured during his time as Feyenoord boss.

The aim, then, was to partner Mac Allister with a more natural holder to grant the Argentinian the freedom to push on and link the two banks of midfield, a system that the 25-year-old thrived in during his time with Brighton. If the opening weeks of the season are anything to go by, then Slot had the solution to this issue all along.

Gravenberch struggled for regular minutes under Klopp last season, making just 12 league starts in his debut campaign at Anfield following his arrival from Bayern Munich. A deadline-day arrival from the Bundesliga side, he could have been perceived as a bit of a panic buy to swell the club’s midfield ranks.

Yet Gravenberch’s early impact this season at the base of the midfield has contributed to Liverpool’s 100 per cent start, with three successive clean sheets to boot. Supporters are no longer yearning for Zubimendi. Gravenberch ranks top for tackles (eight) and interceptions (seven), and second for total passes (176) of all Liverpool players after the opening three games. No Liverpool player has won more ground duels than the young Dutchman (15).

Liverpool's Ryan Gravenberch battles for possession of the ball with Manchester United's Toby Collyerduring the Premier League match at the weekend which the Anfield outfit won 0-3. Photograph: Nick Potts/PA

Playing in a 4-2-3-1 isn’t an alien concept for Gravenberch, who excelled as part of a double pivot for Ajax under Erik ten Hag. However, he did so alongside a more natural ball-winning midfielder in Edson Álvarez. Now, Gravenberch is the one who looks to shield the defence and get the ball rolling when he does reclaim possession, and he is doing so impressively.

The Reds eased to a 3-0 win at Manchester United, though they could and should have won by more, and Gravenberch was imperious in the middle of the park. With the games set to come thick and fast following Liverpool’s return to the Champions League — a competition revamped with the addition of two extra games in the league stage — the Reds may dip into the market in the new year to help ease the pressure on Gravenberch and Mac Allister.

Following a couple of confidence-sapping spells at Bayern and a hit-and-miss debut campaign at Anfield, Gravenberch has been hugely influential in Liverpool’s flying start to life under the former Feyenoord boss.

“He has to develop in that position, that’s also clear, but he’s comfortable with the ball, he can run, he can keep running,” Slot said of Gravenberch as Liverpool’s number 6 before their season opener at Ipswich last month. At 22, there is plenty of time to improve in the role, while his displays in the wins over Ipswich, Brentford and United have enabled Gravenberch to exceed early expectations and give hope he might just prove to be the battling midfielder Liverpool have needed for some time now. — Guardian