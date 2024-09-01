Morning glory for Bohemians as Filip Piszczek’s winner seals Dublin derby

Airtricity League Premier Division: Bohemians 2 [Tierney 24, Piszczek 84] Shamrock Rovers 1 [Farrugia 15]

Morning glory for Filip Piszczek and Bohemians as the Polish striker came off the bench to snatch a vital three points from Shamrock Rovers by heading home Jordan Flores’s speculative cross.

Another Rovers collapse then, in what has become their best and worst campaign under manager Stephen Bradley; flying in Europe yet out of European qualification as it currently stands.

Ross Tierney cancelled out a fine Neil Farrugia strike to leave the sides level at the interval.

Blame Coldplay, rather than Oasis, for the early doors at Dalymount Park. An Garda Síochána said they lack the resources to police the Croke Park concert and a Dublin derby at the same time, but nobody among the 4,436 attendance was complaining about an 11.30am kick-off. No better way to clear the cobwebs than a scrap with the Hoops.

Afterwards, Rovers remained four points adrift of securing European football in 2025, unless they escape the upcoming Uefa Conference League group stages and create a never-ending season in Tallaght.

Bohs’ victory puts them eight points clear of relegation. Safe, for now.

The scene was set, breakfast rolls and caffeine at the ready, for what proved a feisty yet flawed contest that was running out of steam until Piszczek popped up with only his second goal for the club.

Either side of Rovers forward Marc McNulty failing to convert early chances, Farrugia rifled a low effort beyond Kacper Chorazka. Referee Paul McLaughlin contributed, waving play on when Patrick Kirk fouled Darragh Burns. The Bohs defence appeared to freeze.

Operating as a false nine, Tierney ghosted into the box to equalise eight minutes later, scoring thanks to Dawson Devoy’s probing ball and a Dayle Rooney assist after Lee Grace was caught by the bounce. Grace was eventually sent-off for a second yellow card.

Locals out for a Sunday stroll would have heard familiar Friday night roars. Maybe this will catch on; a child-friendly, alcohol-free affair, until the stadium bars opened at half-time, and a feel-good vibe about the place. We half-expected Chris Martin to bound on to the grass for a singsong.

The quality was decent despite Burns skying over an open net after Graham Burke drew a save from Chorazka. Also, Rooney must be wondering how he failed to give Bohs the lead having expertly curled a shot around Leon Pohls. The ball hit the post and the goalkeeper before being scuffed to safety.

Bohemians were supposed to catch fire when Devoy and Tierney, both former Ireland under-21s, returned from British clubs in July. It has not gone to plan since handing out British-type-salaries to the young midfielders. Remarkably, this was their first league win since May 17th.

Concerns about Alan Reynolds’s ability to make them competitive would be eradicated by Bohs winning the FAI Cup, qualifying for Europe and – obviously – avoiding the drop.

Rovers have bigger fish to fry. Trips to Vienna, Belfast and London are incoming before year’s end but logic suggested that the arrival of Danny Mandroiu and Johnny Kenny would turn the tide for Bradley’s defending champions here.

Logic departed the League of Ireland months ago. The opposite happened as Flores and Piszczek combined with six minutes remaining.

Before the international break, Bohs welcome title-chasing Shelbourne to Dalymount next Friday at the ungodly hour of 7.45pm. That time will never catch on.

BOHEMIANS: Chorazka; Smith, Byrne, Kavanagh, Kirk (Flores, 81); McDonnell (McDaid 81), Devoy, Clarke (Piszczek, 59); Grant (Greive, 81), Tierney, Rooney (Meekison, 81).

SHAMROCK ROVERS: Pohls; Honohan, Lopes, Grace, Hoare; Watts (Cleary, 80), O’Neill; Burns (McEneff, 80), Burke (Mandroiu, 62), Farrugia; McNulty (Kenny, 62).

Referee: Paul McLaughlin.