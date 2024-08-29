Bournemouth sign goalkeeper Kepa Arrizabalaga on loan from Chelsea

Chelsea goalkeeper Kepa Arrizabalaga has joined Bournemouth on loan until the end of the season. Photograph: Octavio Passos/Getty Images

Chelsea goalkeeper Kepa Arrizabalaga has joined Bournemouth on loan until the end of the season.

Kepa spent last season on loan at Real Madrid and became available for a move away Stamford Bridge after being told he was not in new manager Enzo Maresca’s first-team plans for the current Premier League campaign.

The Spain international, who is the world’s most expensive keeper following his £71million move to Stamford Bridge from Athletic Bilbao in 2018, has signed a one-year contract extension with the Blues.

“We are delighted to bring a player of Kepa’s calibre to Bournemouth,” chief executive Neill Blake said “We were aware of his availability and were keen to take the opportunity to bring him to the club on loan. We believe he will be an exciting addition to our talented goalkeeping department.”

Elsewhere, Southampton have agreed to sign Aaron Ramsdale from Arsenal in a permanent deal worth about £25m, including add-ons. Ramsdale will undergo a medical on Thursday.

Saints will pay an initial £18m for the England goalkeeper, plus a further £1m if they avoid relegation from the Premier League. The rest of the financial package covers incentives.

Southampton have been trying to bolster their goalkeeping options, with a move for Feyenoord’s Justin Bijlow collapsing at the medical stage. Arsenal had wanted about £30m for the goalkeeper, who is backup to David Raya, with Wolves walking away from a deal but a compromise has been reached with Saints.

The deal may not be good news for Ireland goalkeeper Gavin Bazunu, who is currently sidelined with a serious Achilles injury.

Ramsdale’s expected departure could trigger Arsenal’s move for the Espanyol goalkeeper Joan ­García. Eddie Nketiah is expected to be another departure before the transfer deadline on Friday, with Crystal Palace keen to tie up a £30m deal.