Chiedozie Ogbene a target for Ipswich as ‘subs not used’ outnumber Irish starters in Premier League

Chiedozie Ogbene: looks set for a return to the Premier League with newly-promoted Ipswich Town. Photograph: David Rogers/Getty Images

Chiedozie Ogbene is reportedly returning to the Premier League with Ipswich Town. Following an impressive debut season in the top flight with Luton, despite the club suffering relegation, the 27-year-old is set for an £8 million (€9.5 million) switch to newly-promoted Ipswich.

Ogbene could play twice for Kieran McKenna’s side against AFC Wimbledon in the EFL Cup on Wednesday night and Fulham on Saturday before joining Heimir Hallgrímsson’s first camp as Republic of Ireland manager.

The Ireland squad is named this Thursday with players landing into the Castleknock Hotel on Monday in advance of the Nations League ties against England on Saturday, September 7th and Greece three days later. Both matches are at the Aviva Stadium.

“Subs not used” is a section of the fine print Hallgrímsson will have to get used to reading in the coming months as the Icelander follows the progress of his players at English clubs.

Four Irishmen started for Premier League clubs last weekend but five – Jake O’Brien (Everton), Andrew Omobamidele (Nottingham Forest), Caoimhín Kelleher (Liverpool), Alex Murphy (Newcastle United) and Mark Travers (Bournemouth) – began the new campaign in the dugout.

Nathan Collins excelled despite Brentford’s 2-0 loss at Anfield, Matt Doherty featured in Wolverhampton Wanderers’ 6-2 pounding by Chelsea, Will Smallbone ran the Southampton midfield in a 1-0 defeat to Nottingham Forrest and Sammie Szmodics scored in his first Premier League start as Ipswich were beaten 4-1 by Manchester City.

Neither Jack Taylor nor Marcus Harness are expected to make this week’s Ireland squad but the English-born, Irish-qualified pair came off the bench for Ipswich against City. The Tractor Boys have also signed Dara O’Shea from Burnley for £15 million (€17.8 million).

The sixth (potential) Ireland player at Ipswich is Liam Delap. The son of long-throw expert Rory Delap – who won 11 Ireland caps and recently assisted Robbie Keane at Maccabi Tel Aviv – Delap played five times for the England under-21s under Lee Carsley, the current interim English manager. Declan Rice made five Ireland under-21 and three senior appearances before switching allegiance to England, where he became a central figure at the last three big tournaments, amassing 58 caps.

Delay would be an impressive capture by the FAI, albeit in a position Hallgrímsson has options as Evan Ferguson and Celtic striker Adam Idah could start against England. Michael Obafemi, Troy Parrott and Tom Cannon are also expected to be called into camp.

The new manager’s primary concern is the fitness of Ferguson, Séamus Coleman and Burnley midfielder Josh Cullen.

Brighton and Hove Albion manager Fabian Hurzeler recently credited Ferguson with having “great skills for a striker” without naming the teenager in early season squads, following his recovery from ankle surgery.

Reportedly, Arsenal, Manchester City and Brentford would take Ferguson on loan if Hurzeler indicates that Danny Welbeck, €55 million signing Georginio Rutter and João Pedro are to be selected in advance of the 19-year-old.

Cullen could feature for Burnley on Wednesday night in the EFL Cup against Wolves or at home to Blackburn Rovers on Saturday. It is vital he recovers from a knock as there is no ready-made replacement for him at the base of Ireland’s midfield.

Alternatives to Smalbone and Cullen are Alan Browne (Sunderland), Jason Knight (Bristol City) and Jayson Molumby (West Bromwich Albion) with Middlesbrough’s Finn Azaz pushing to feature further up the pitch alongside Szmodics or Ogbene.

Celtic trio Liam Scales, Adam Idah and Mikey Johnston are other likely call-ups, with Johnston expected to be unveiled by Sheffield United before Friday’s transfer deadline.