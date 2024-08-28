Northern Ireland’s Jonny Evans retires from international football

Northern Ireland’s Jonny Evans has retired from international football after more than 100 caps for the nation and an accomplished career which included reaching the last 16 of the European Championships.

The Manchester United centre-back played 107 times for Northern Ireland, called up before making his senior debut for the Red Devils in 2006.

The Belfast-born player’s debut saw Northern Ireland beat Spain in 2006. He was a mainstay in the team for many years, including Euro 2016, when they made it out of the group stage before being knocked out by Wales, with Evans starting in all four games of the tournament.

Evans played also played a key part in Northern Ireland reaching the World Cup playoffs in 2017, losing out narrowly to Czech Republic.

Evans will go down as one of his country’s finest footballers and for many he is regarded as Northern Ireland’s greatest defender.

In the summer, Evans agreed a one-year contract extension with United in his second spell at the club and will now focus on that in what may be his final season in professional football.