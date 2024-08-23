Shelbourne tumble from top spot with draw to Bohemians

Shelbourne 1 Bohemians 1

Bohemians gave their season a welcome boost with their best display in some time, knocking long-term leaders Shelbourne off their perch at the top of the Premier Division table at Tolka Park.

A tenaciously contested north-side derby saw the sides swap early goals, Danny Grant putting Bohemians ahead before Ali Coote quickly equalised.

Bohemians’ run without a league win may now stretch to 10 games, but the result keeps them four points clear of the relegation play-off place.

With Shelbourne now four games without a league win, Derry City’s 1-0 victory in Waterford puts them top on goal difference, breaking a 22-match, five-month leadership at the summit for Damien Duff’s side who do have a game in hand.

Having won in Drumcondra back in mid-April, Bohemians started the brighter here again, Dayle Rooney having a venomous drive blocked by Shane Griffin inside three minutes.

The winger then threaded a pass through for the run of James Akintunde, played onside by Paddy Barrett, who wastefully drilled the shot wide across goal.

Barrett redeemed that misjudgement with a brave block on a Grant shot after the winger had surged in from the left flank as Bohemians maintained their early momentum.

And Alan Reynolds’ side got their reward with a fine lead goal on 13 minutes.

Grant worked a one-two with left-back Paddy Kirk to surge into the area, cutting past both Shelbourne skipper Mark Coyle and Barrett, before his low drive deflected to the net off the leg of goalkeeper Conor Kearns.

All the visitors’ good work was undone within a minute, though, as Shelbourne, having been scarcely in the game up until then, were gifted an equaliser following a comedy of errors.

With goalkeeper Kacper Chorazka having come way off his line from Kearns’ long ball down the middle, right-back Liam Smith miss kicked his clearance.

The ball fell to Shels winger Coote who, realising Chorazka was well off his line, cleverly chipped the ball into the unguarded net from 20 yards for an astute finish.

That brought Shelbourne fully into the game as they enjoyed their first spell of sustained possession.

But it was Kearns who was the next keeper in action, somewhat clumsily batting away a free kick from Dawson Devoy with his defenders clearing the danger.

Kearns then got away with flapping at a Smith cross from which Bohemians couldn’t take advantage, Grant eventually blazing over the crossbar.

Likewise, Shelbourne failed to avail of a mistake at the other end on the stroke of half-time.

Cian Byrne’s weak defensive header dropped straight to Coote who set up Matty Smith. Chorazka stood up well to parry away the shot as a frenetic first half came to a close.

Coote brought the second half to life five minutes in, skilfully controlling Barrett’s long ball to outfox both Liam Kavanagh and Kirk to work Chorazka at the butt of his left-hand post.

But Bohemians re-established the upper hand as Shelbourne had a right let off in the 74th minute, Coyle getting his body in the way of Kavnagh’s drive after centre-back partner Cian Byrne had nodded a free kick into his path.

Kearns then had to show good hands to deprive Grant, as well as substitutes Filip Piszczek and James Clarke, as Bohemians just couldn’t get the long awaited win their performance deserved.

Shelbourne: Kearns; Gannon (Bone 87), Barrett, Griffin, Wilson: Lunney, Coyle (Tulloch 87); Coote (Caffrey 66), Smith (Martin 74), Wood (Burt 66); O’Brien.

Bohemians: Chorazka; Smith, Byrne, Kavanagh, Kirk; McDonnell (Clarke 82), Devoy; Rooney (McDaid 90+4), Tierney, Grant; Akintunde (Piszczek 72).

Referee: Damien MacGraith (Mayo).