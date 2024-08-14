Adam Idah signs five-year deal with Celtic

Celtic have completed the signing of Republic of Ireland international Adam Idah on a five-year deal.

The 23-year-old returns to Glasgow after hitting nine goals, including a late winner in the cup final against Rangers, in 19 appearances on loan from Norwich in the second half of last season.

Earlier this week, former Celtic defender Mark Wilson said he believed the club would sign Idah as part of manager Brendan Rodgers’ aim to sign quality over quantity.

“I think both clubs have done well. Norwich have done well for a player who wasn’t in their first-team reckoning and Celtic have a player who has scored goals for them,” Wilson told Clyde 1 Superscoreboard.

“Brendan Rodgers obviously wanted this player back and I’m pretty sure when Brendan Rodgers agreed to be back at the club, that would have been one of his main rules – that players he wanted and went all out for, he got.”

🙌🇮🇪 He's home!#CelticFC is delighted to announce the signing of Irish international striker Adam Idah from Norwich on a five-year deal - subject to international clearance 🆕✍#WelcomeHomeAdam🍀 — Celtic Football Club (@CelticFC) August 14, 2024

Speaking to Celtic TV following the signing announcement, Idah said: “I think everyone knew where I wanted to be. It’s amazing for me and I’m delighted to be back.”

On his decision to make the move permanent, Idah added: “Within the first couple of days of being here when I came on loan first I knew I wanted to play for Celtic.

“It was amazing to get all them goals, to be in with the boys and to see these amazing fans week in week out was unbelievable, I’ve never experienced anything like it so I’m just so happy to be back.” – PA