Olympics: Morocco beat Argentina after equaliser is disallowed by VAR two hours later

A fan invasion in the opening match of the Olympic football tournament between Argentina and Morocco on Wednesday caused chaos, with Argentina eventually beaten 2-1 following a VAR review after play was suspended with the score at 2-2.

Argentina’s Cristian Medina scored deep in injury time to salvage what looked like a 2-2 draw, but the decision ruling out the goal was delivered about two hours after play was suspended when the teams re-emerged on to the pitch to finish the match in an empty stadium.

Morocco led the Group B clash 2-1 and in the final stages of the game Argentina hit the frame of the goal twice in a wild finale before midfielder Medina struck in the 16th minute of stoppage time to level the match.

However, his equaliser sparked objects being thrown on to the pitch and players were taken off for their safety.

READ MORE

Fans were then asked to leave the stadium with a message being projected on screens that read: “Your session has been suspended, please leave the stadium.”

After over an hour without play, the game resumed behind closed doors with three minutes left on the clock and Medina’s 106th-minute leveller was chalked off for an offside in the build-up.