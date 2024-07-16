Ireland v France live updates: Euro 2025 qualifier

3 mins: Denise O’Sullivan puts the ball in behind and French goalkeeper Picaud is nervy with it under pressure from Russell and nearly gives it away. Then a nice through ball from O’Sullivan again, but Kiernan can’t get to it.

Ireland 0 France 0

Ireland captain Katie McCabe has been linked with a move to France, to top side Lyon, from Arsenal, which was reported in the Athletic. About the rumours, she said:

“I’ve seen the rumours and for a club like Lyon to be interested, it’s really nice, but I’m an Arsenal player. I have been for a long time and have full respect to my Arsenal fans and team-mates and the club as a whole. That’s the way it’ll be.

“As I said I’m an Arsenal player coming up to nearly nine years now. I love the club, I love what we have been able to do and the trajectory we went on. As I said, I’m an Arsenal player and that’s about it really.”

In his pre-match preview, Gavin Cummiskey writes that “A more accurate guide to where Ireland currently exist within the women’s game was visible at Carrow Road last Friday where O’Sullivan was the only Irish player able to live with the English on a technical level in a 2-1 loss.

“It gets easier in the coming months.”

Louise Quinn, Russell, McCabe and Kiernan come into the Ireland XI from the defeat to England. No start for Connolly then in Cork. It is a much changed French team with stars like Renard, Diani, Katoto, Geyoro on the bench, but still a team of considerable talent.

The teams have been announced:

Ireland: Brosnan, Quinn, Russell, Littjohn, D O’Sullivan, McCabe (capt), Patten, Mannion, Hayes, Kiernan, Ziu

France: Picaud, Lakrar, E Cascarino, Henry (capt), Le Garrec, Samoura, Bacha, Baltimore, Dufour, Périsset, Becho

STARTING XI | Ireland v France



The team to start in Cork ☘️#COYGIG | #OUTBELIEVE pic.twitter.com/A1LoF78eQh — Ireland Football ⚽️🇮🇪 (@IrelandFootball) July 16, 2024

Hello and welcome to live coverage of the Euro 2025 qualifier between Ireland and France in Páirc Uí Chaoimh, kick-off at 6pm. Ireland have lost all five games of their incredibly difficult group so far, against three of the best teams in the world - France, Sweden and England. Not to worry, they will still have a playoff after this to try to qualify for the tournament, but would love to get some points on the board for this historic game in Cork. France are one of the best teams in the world with a team full of players from the successful Champions League sides Lyon and Paris Saint-Germain, with world-class players like Kadidiatou Diani, Grace Geyoro and Wendie Renard. France have already qualified for the Euros, which they did by beating Sweden in their previous match. For Ireland, talismanic Katie McCabe returns from suspension, while local heroes Denise O’Sullivan and Megan Connolly are set for an emotional night.

Ireland are already relegated to Nations League B but a seeded play-off to reach Euro 2025 can be achieved by finishing stronger than Poland. The Poles have zero points from five games in Group 4 and they take a minus-12 goal difference into their last game, at home to Iceland. Ireland have zero points and a minus-eight goal difference.