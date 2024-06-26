Phil Foden temporarily leaves England camp at Euro 2024 for family matter

England midfielder Phil Foden, who has temporarily left England's Euro 2024 camp and returned to the UK for a 'pressing family matter'. Photograph: Martin Rickett/PA Wire

England’s problems have increased after Phil Foden flew home from the team’s base at Euro 2024 to attend to a “pressing family matter”.

Foden has started England’s three matches in Germany and it is unclear if the 24-year-old Manchester City player will be back with the squad by the time Gareth Southgate’s side play their last-16 tie in Gelsenkirchen on Sunday. England are hopeful he will be.

Southgate was already under pressure to change his attack after his forwards once again failed to click in the disappointing goalless draw with Slovenia on Tuesday. England, who progressed as winners from Group C, have scored two goals in three games.

Southgate has used Foden on the left, Jude Bellingham as a number 10 and Bukayo Saka on the right, with Harry Kane up front. There have been calls for Anthony Gordon and Cole Palmer to come into the team, with Foden, if he is to stay in the starting XI, moved to a more central position.

Foden, whose partner is heavily pregnant with their third child, was named Football Writers’ Association Footballer of the Year last season having scored 24 goals and contributed 10 assists as City secured a fourth Premier League title in a row.

