Damien Duff commits long-term future to Shelbourne after signing new deal

Premier Division leaders Shelbourne have announced that manager Damien Duff has signed a new long-term contract with the club.

The club have not revealed the duration involved in the new contract, which also sees assistant manager Joey O’Brien and a number of other backroom staff commit their future to the Drumcondra side.

Former Ireland winger Duff joined the Reds in November 2021 and in his first season led Shels to a seventh-place finish in 2022 and a first FAI Cup final appearance since 2011.

The progress continued in 2023 with a fourth-place finish amid difficult circumstances off the pitch, with Duff also guiding Shels back to European competition for the first time in 18 years.

Shelbourne are currently two points clear and with a game in hand over Derry City at the top of the Premier Division table and 12 points clear of defending champions Shamrock Rovers, who have a game in hand on the leaders.

Duff said: “The players, the staff and the club are always in my heart and in my head. Time to rise again.”

Shelbourne FC chief executive, Barry Mocke, said: “We are thrilled to have Damien Duff and his coaching staff commit to new long-term contracts with Shelbourne FC. Damien’s dedication, vision, and leadership are invaluable to our club, and we look forward to achieving great things together.

“I would like to thank the shareholders and board members for backing this decision. We are working toward a sustainable and successful club and this is an important step.”