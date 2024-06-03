Real Madrid announce signing of Kylian Mbappé from PSG

France forward Kylian Mbappé has joined Real Madrid as a free agent on a five-year contract, the La Liga club said on Monday, ending a transfer saga that rumbled on for years before the European champions captured their newest Galactico

“Real Madrid CF and Kylian Mbappe have reached an agreement whereby he will be a Real Madrid player for the next five seasons,” the Spanish champions said in a statement, fresh off their 15th European Cup triumph.

The 25-year-old captain of the French national team had announced he was leaving Paris St Germain in a video posted on social media platform X on May 10th.

Mbappe joined PSG from Monaco in 2017, initially on loan, with the move made permanent a year later for a reported £165.7million fee.

He has since won six Ligue 1 titles alongside numerous domestic cups, scoring 256 goals in 308 appearances for the Parisian outfit.

Champions League glory, however, has so far eluded him. PSG reached the final in 2020 but finished runners-up to Bayern Munich and lost at the last-four stage this year to Borussia Dortmund, who were beaten 2-0 at Wembley by Real Madrid on Saturday.