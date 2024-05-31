Ireland vs Sweden - Euro 2025 qualifier live

If we are to get something from either game, I suspect it will be from the second because that opportunity is there to learn from the first. There’ll be a little less pressure on the team, and there’s a chance Sweden will be complacent if they were to win in Dublin. That’s me perhaps using rose tinted glasses because the Swedes, in both games, will be a huge challenge. But you live in hope. — Karen Duggan

We’ll start running through our list of required reading. First up it’s Karren Duggan’s column which runs through the different levels Sweden’s players are operating at club level.

[ Karen Duggan: While Irish players battle for minutes at club level, Sweden’s stars demand titles ]

Lest ye be daunted at Sweden’s third place finish at last year’s World Cup, where Ireland failed to get out of their group, Eileen Gleeson’s side have had some success in recent history against tonight’s opponents. In the qualifiers for that World Cup, Katie McCabe’s strike saw Ireland bag a point on the road against Sweden.

So far in this campaign, the Swedes have drawn with England and lost to France. Ireland lost to both of the other sides in League A.

The early good news for Ireland may well be that Swedish boss Peter Gerhardsson is missing key players such as Arsenal’s Stina Blackstenius, forwards Anna Anvegard and Rebecka Blomqvist, midfielder Lina Hurtig and centre-back Amanda Ilestedt for tonight’s clash.

Good evening all and welcome to a Friday night of football action. Ireland are back at home at the Aviva Stadium as they look to secure their first points of this Euro 2025 qualifying campaign.

After defeats to France and England to open up this international block earlier on this year, Ireland have been hit hard by the step up after being promoted through the Nations League last year. Things don’t get any easier with back-to-back games, starting tonight, against Sweden, the world’s sixth best team according to the Fifa rankings.

My name is Nathan Johns and I’ll be guiding you through all the action tonight as it happens. Kick-off is at 7.30pm but we’ll be building up to the start over the next few hours.