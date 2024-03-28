Nottingham Forest’s double European Cup winner Larry Lloyd dies aged 75

Nottingham Forest's Larry Lloyd and Ian Bowyer hold the European Cup after the win over Malmo in 1979. Photograph: PA Wire

Nottingham Forest have paid tribute to double European Cup winner Larry Lloyd, who has died at the age of 75.

Lloyd, who also won the First Division title and Uefa Cup with Liverpool, was a key player in the Forest side which won the European Cup in 1979 and 1980 under manager Brian Clough.

The Bristol-born defender won four caps for England and went on to manage Wigan and Notts County following the end of his hugely-successful playing career.

In a statement on the club’s website, Forest wrote: “We are deeply saddened to learn of the passing of Larry Lloyd.

“Part of the Miracle Men, Larry was an integral player in the Forest side that memorably won back-to-back European Cups in 1979 and 1980, making 218 appearances for the club in total.

“We send our condolences to Larry’s friends and family at this truly sad time. Rest in peace, Larry.”

Lloyd began his career with Bristol Rovers before being signed by Liverpool manager Bill Shankly for £50,000 in 1969.

The Reds won the league and Uefa Cup double in 1973, with Lloyd remarkably playing in every game that season.

Liverpool paid tribute to an “aerially dominant and strong-tackling” player, whose goal in the first leg of the Uefa Cup final against Borussia Mönchengladbach proved vital.

Lloyd made it 3-0 on the hour mark following a brace from Kevin Keegan at Anfield, with the Reds winning 3-2 on aggregate after losing the second leg in Germany 2-0.

“Liverpool FC is deeply saddened by the passing of former defender Larry Lloyd, aged 75,” the club said in a statement.

“LFC will pay tribute to Lloyd with a period of applause at Anfield on Sunday when the Reds host Brighton.

“The thoughts of everyone at the club are with Larry’s family and friends at this sad time.”

After two years at Coventry, Lloyd moved to the City Ground in a £60,000 deal and went on to form a vital centre-back partnership with Kenny Burns as Forest beat Malmo in the European Cup final in 1979.

Forest retained the trophy a year later against Kevin Keegan’s Hamburg.