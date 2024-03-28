Newcastle’s Sandro Tonali charged for alleged breaches of FA betting rules

Newcastle’s Italian midfielder Sandro Tonali has been charged with misconduct in relation to alleged breaches of the English Football Association’s betting rules. Photograph: Stu Forster/Getty Images

Newcastle’s Italian midfielder Sandro Tonali has been charged with misconduct in relation to alleged breaches of the English Football Association’s betting rules, the FA has announced.

Tonali is alleged to have breached FA rule E8 50 times by betting on matches between August 12th, 2023 and October 12th, 2023.

The 23-year-old, who is currently serving a 10-month ban for betting offences while playing in Italy, has until April 5th to respond.

Newcastle said in a statement: “Newcastle United acknowledges a misconduct charge received by Sandro Tonali in respect of alleged breaches of FA Betting Rules.

READ MORE

“Sandro continues to fully comply with relevant investigations and he retains the club’s full support.

“Due to this ongoing process, Sandro and Newcastle United are unable to offer further comment at this time.”

In October last year Tonali was suspended for 10 months after reaching a plea bargain following an investigation into illegal betting conducted by the Italian Prosecutor’s Officer and the Italian Football Federation (FIGC).

He was also fined €20,000 and ordered to partake in an eight-month course of therapy to address his issues after his agent, Giuseppe Riso, said the former AC Milan midfielder was living with a gambling addiction.