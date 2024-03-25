Declan Rice aims to convince Ben White to end England exile

Friendly international: England v Belgium,

Wembley, 7,45pm — live on Channel 4

Declan Rice will try to persuade Ben White to make himself available for England selection when he links up with his Arsenal team-mate after the international break.

Gareth Southgate wanted to name White in his squad for this month’s friendlies against Brazil and Belgium, only for the defender to make clear he did not want to be considered for selection. The 26-year-old, who is capable of operating at centre back and right back, has not played for his country since making an early departure from the 2022 World Cup and there have been suggestions that his reticence to play for England stems from a disagreement with Southgate’s number two, Steve Holland.

Southgate has denied those claims and the manager could have made good use of White during this camp. England have injury problems in defence and Rice plans to talk to the former Brighton player when club football resumes this week.

“We had a few days off before we came away,” said Rice. “So I haven’t seen him. When I go back I’ll speak to him and see, but hopefully he does change his mind on that. Because having a player like that in the squad who’s performing well in the Premier League, it’d be a great addition to the squad.”

Rice, who will captain England when he wins his 50th cap against Belgium, talked up White’s qualities. “If you know him as a person and as a player like I do, he’s such a good guy,” he said. “He’s such a good guy and he’s an unbelievable footballer. Gareth dealt with it this week, spoke about it. We’ve obviously not been going into the training grounds, so I haven’t spoken to Ben on a one-to-one level about it.

“It’s hard to know what’s going on. Obviously Ben made this decision, obviously doesn’t want to play for England at this moment in time. Playing for England [is] the greatest honour you could ever have. Hopefully, with the quality he can bring to this side we can get him back in.”

Rice said Southgate had spoken to White. “I know him and Gareth spoke internally about it. So I don’t know too much of the ins and outs.” — Guardian