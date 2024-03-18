Liam Scales and Troy Parrott ruled of Ireland games against Belgium and Switzerland

Defender Liam Scales and striker Troy Parrott have been ruled out of Ireland’s two international friendlies against Belgium and Switzerland.

Celtic defender Liam Scales suffered injury ahead of the Scottish club’s 3-1 win over St. Johnstone and has been ruled out for the two friendlies.

Excelsior striker Troy Parrott has missed the last two matches for the club including this weekend’s 1-1 draw against RKC Waalwijk, and will not report for international duty this week.

Interim manager John O’Shea has chosen not to call up any replacements, while U-21 duo Joe Hodge and Andy Moran will report for the senior squad after the qualifier against San Marino on Friday.

READ MORE

Derry City goalkeeper Brian Maher has been invited into the group to train with the goalkeeping unit this week alongside Gavin Bazunu, Caoimhin Kelleher and Mark Travers.

Republic of Ireland Squad – Belgium & Switzerland

Goalkeepers: Gavin Bazunu (Southampton), Caoimhin Kelleher (Liverpool), Mark Travers (AFC Bournemouth)

Defenders: Seamus Coleman (Everton), Matt Doherty (Wolverhampton Wanderers), Nathan Collins (Brentford), Andrew Omobamidele (Nottingham Forest), Dara O’Shea (Burnley), Jake O’Brien (Lyon), Robbie Brady (Preston North End), Festy Ebosele (Udinese).

Midfielders: Josh Cullen (Burnley), Jason Knight (Bristol City), Will Smallbone (Southampton). Jamie McGrath (Aberdeen), Callum O’Dowda (Cardiff City), Mark Sykes (Bristol City), Finn Azaz (Middlesbrough), Mikey Johnston (West Bromwich Albion).

Forwards: Evan Ferguson (Brighton and Hove Albion), Adam Idah (Celtic), Michael Obafemi (Millwall, on loan from Burnley), Sammie Szmodics (Blackburn Rovers), Chiedozie Ogbene (Luton Town).

Fixtures – International Friendlies

Ireland v Belgium, March 23rd, 5pm

Ireland v Switzerland, Aviva Stadium, March 26th, 7.45pm