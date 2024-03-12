Robert Lewandowski provides final touch as Barcelona battle past Napoli

Four years on, Barcelona are back in the quarter-final of the Champions League. On the edge in footballing terms and in financial ones too, this was the game they just could not afford to lose but while all the talk had been of obligation, Xavi Hernández had described it as an opportunity, a moment to be enjoyed, and so it was. Sure, there were nerves, but high on Montjuic this became a night to remember.

Ultimately, the start, two goals inside 15 minutes from Fermín López and João Cancelo, had been enough. And when it looked like it might not be, Napoli having come back to back to within a goal, Sergi Roberto and Ilkay Gündogan carved open a chance for Robert Lewandowski to roll in the third and ensure it was so.

It was some start. Osimhen was almost in on eight seconds, Lamine Yamal had the game’s first shot on 58 of them and after just three minutes Osimhen was there again, racing clean through. A late flag saved him the embarrassment of the mess he made of it, and that would become a familiar sight.

Five minutes after that, Pau Cubarsí had to dive in to prevent Osimhen escaping once more, the timing impeccable, and within seconds Fermín López pulled a shot wide at the other end. Soon, López was in again, released by an outrageous |long pass from Cubarsí. Bringing the ball down, beyond the defence, he lifted it over Alex Meret but also over the bar.

He wouldn’t be denied. The game was still only 12 minutes in; four minutes more and Barcelona had scored twice. First Cubarsí, Cancelo and Raphinha combined to work an opening, Lewandowski let the ball go and there was López once more, slotting the ball into the net from near the penalty spot.

Then a lovely flick from Yamal over the head of Lobotka on the edge of his own area set him free. Up and running, he reached the halfway line and bent a perfect pass into Raphinha. The Brazilian’s curled finish came back off the post: he was still on his knees, thumping the turf, head down in despair and missed Cancelo putting the rebound in the net.

This place exploded, a proper night at a temporary stadium that for once felt a little bit like home. It was loud, and it was fun. Almost immediately, Osimhen was clean through again. Ter Stegen saved with his foot but – as kept happening with the striker, repeatedly unable to choose the right moment to run – the flag was raised. Momentarily, Barcelona took the edge out of the game, trying to keep the ball, but just before the half-hour Napoli found a way through, a move that began with Amir Rrahmani ending with him too.

A neat angled pass allowed Matteo Politano to pull it back and the defender, still running, produced a perfect shot beyond Ter Stegen. It was already the thirteenth shot of the first half; Lewandowski’s sliced effort followed it.

The second began with Khvicha Kvaratskhelia flashing just wide and Politano beating Cancelo only to find his shot blocked. Osimhen then went down under challenge from Cubarsí, Napoli applying pressure on the ­referee and, increasingly, on Barcelona.

The volume level dropped inside Montjuic and, although Raphinha soon drew a save from Meret, it spoke of Xavi’s concern that he didn’t wait long to introduce Oriol Romeu and Sergi Roberto in an attempt to freshen and reinforce the midfield.

Barcelona's Lamine Yamal (L) scores a goal that was eventually disallowed. Photograph: Lluis Gene/AFP via Getty

Trying was one thing, succeeding another. Kvaratskhelia dashed through the inside-left position and released Politano whose cross was just about reached by Cubarsí with Osimhen lurking but then mistakenly given back by Cancelo, deep inside his own area.

To his relief, Zambo Anguissa could not quite scramble the shot goalwards. It felt like Barcelona might need another goal in lieu of control, and they almost got it when Meret pushed away a Raphinha free-kick and, from the corner, a Lewandowski header. Yamal, often their best way out but tiring as time went on, thought he had scored from the rebound but was offside.

This was better from Barcelona, Meret having to move fast to push away an effort on the turn from Ilkay Gündogan. The momentum had tilted their way, minutes passing and Napoli no longer threatening. Instead it was the home side racking up the shots, Raphinha the next to be denied by Meret before Yamal, teed up by the German, curled fractionally past the far post. When Napoli did create a chance, the substitute Jesper Lindstrøm really should have should have taken it, but he headed Kvaratskhelia’s superb cross wide from six yards, and then there were Sergi Roberto, Gündogan and Lewandowski to send everyone back down the hill happy. – Guardian