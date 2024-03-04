FAI to announce new Ireland manager in early April

Republic of Ireland interim head coach John O'Shea during a press conference at the Aviva Stadium on Monday. Photograph: Niall Carson/PA Wire

FAI director of football Marc Canham has stated that a new Republic of Ireland manager will be announced in “early April”.

“Existing contractual obligations” bind Canham in a “confidential process” until after the March friendlies against Belgium and Switzerland, he said at a press conference in the Aviva Stadium.

“It’s at a really advanced stage,” said Canham. “The announcement will be in early April.

“We need to make sure we give as much respect as possible to all the candidates that have been involved the process.”

England under-21 head coach Lee Carsley has been mentioned as the favourite to replace Stephen Kenny on a four-year contract. Carsley is currently under contract to the English FA.

In the meantime, John O’Shea will guide Ireland through the March fixtures.

“In my head I have been preparing since my late 20s to get into the coaching and management side of it,” said the 42-year-old O’Shea.

The former Manchester United defender has not ruled out remaining on the FAI payroll when a new head coach is announced.

On Brian Kerr’s return to the fold, O’Shea said: “His knowledge will be invaluable to the players. I can’t wait for the players to see that. I know he will be a big boost for everyone involved.”