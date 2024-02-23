Italy v Ireland: Women’s international friendly

Mary Hannigan’s preview of today’s game. Ireland were hit by the blow that Jamie Finn had suffered a cruciate ligament injury and is set for a long spell on the sidelines. Gleeson is also hampered by the absence of three of her midfielders, Denise O’Sullivan and Tyler Toland, who are both recovering from minor knee injuries, and Sinead Farrelly, who has had a limited preseason with NJ/NY Gotham after suffering concussion in her last outing for Ireland at the beginning of December. Ireland’s talisman Katie McCabe should be fit and ready to play.

[ Ireland braced for a stern test in Italy ]

Hello and welcome to live coverage of the international friendly between Ireland and Italy at Viola Park in Florence. Kick off is at 5.15pm. It is Eileen Gleeson’s first game as permanent manager after a successful spell as interim as they topped their group in the Nations League.

The Euro 2025 qualifiers kick off in April, so this test against Italy and the coming game on Tuesday against Wales are good tune ups. Italy should provide a stern test, as they are 10 places above Ireland in the world rankings.

Ireland squad is as follows, line-up to come:

Goalkeepers: Courtney Brosnan (Everton), Grace Moloney (London City Lionesses), Sophie Whitehouse (Lewes)

Defenders: Jessie Stapleton (Reading – on loan from West Ham United), Diane Caldwell (FC Zurich), Niamh Fahey (Liverpool), Caitlin Hayes (Celtic), Louise Quinn (Birmingham City), Aoife Mannion (Manchester United), Megan Campbell (London City Lionesses)

Midfielders: Katie McCabe (Arsenal), Lily Agg (Birmingham City), Megan Connolly (Bristol City), Ruesha Littlejohn (London City Lionesses), Jamie Finn (Birmingham City), Heather Payne (Everton), Jess Ziu (West Ham United), Lucy Quinn (Birmingham City), Izzy Atkinson (Crystal Palace), Erin McLaughlin (Peamount United), Jess Fitzgerald (Peamount United)

Forwards: Kyra Carusa (San Diego Wave), Abbie Larkin (Crystal Palace), Amber Barrett (Standard Liege), Leanne Kiernan (Liverpool), Emily Murphy (Wake Forest University).