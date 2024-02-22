Payment of €12,000 to FAI CEO Jonathan hill was a ‘miscalculation by the association,’ Oireachtas told

FAI chief executive Jonathan Hill said that the €12,000 paid to him was a “miscalculation by the association” after he “suggested” he receive the payment for holidays not taken, the joint-Oireachtas’ public accounts committee (PAC) has been informed.

“The issue of holiday pay arose in the context of another staff member applying via email for payment in lieu,” Hill told PAC this morning. “This had been agreed by the then finance director [Alex O’Connell] and the COO [David Courell].

“In response to this email, I agreed the request and I made a suggestion in relation to my own unused holidays,” the CEO revealed. “The then finance director (who was copied on that email) evidently regarded this as a request and he then passed this on to the former Chair [Roy Barrett].

“Discussion ensued between the former chair, director of people and culture [Aoife Rafferty], former finance director and the chair. I was not party to these discussions.”

In December, Hill told another Oireachtas committee that he “never contemplated the possibility of asking for cash in respect of holiday payments” but it arose “as part of that conversation regarding the other employee involved.”

“I did not push it and I was not asking for it,” said Hill in December.

FAI board member Liz Joyce previously said the payment “wasn’t best practice” but Hill remains adamant that Barrett approved his request “in good faith.”

“For me this was not a formal request,” Hill insisted.

Fianna Fail TD Paul Mcauliffe. Photograph: Niall Carson/PA Wire

Fianna Fail TD Paul McAuliffe interrupted to ask if Mr O’Connell - the former finance director who was not present - incorrectly interpreted this email as a request.

“It is [O’Connell’s] interpretation,” Hill replied. “It was a throwaway line.”

McAuliffe: “Let me put it a different way, was it reasonable for Mr O’Connell to believe it was a request?”

“It was Mr O’Connell’s interpretation,” Hill repeated.

“That’s an extraordinary situation to put a colleague in,” said McAuliffe. “To come before an a joint-Oireachtas committee, and put all the blame for of all this on a misinterpretation in a line you put in an email.”

On discovery of the €12,000 payment and another €8,000 in travel expenses given to Hill, by a Kosi audit, Sport Ireland temporarily suspended €6.8million in funding last year.

Before the interaction between McAuliffe and Hill, Mr Keohane apologised for not sending the internal FAI email, requested by Alan Dillon TD back in December, until Thursday morning.

The new FAI president Paul Cooke and new chairperson Tony Keohane were repeatedly asked at this morning’s hearing if they support Hill. Cooke declined to directly back the CEO.

“We have confidence in the senior leadership and the board,” said Cooke. When repeatedly asked to endorse Hill, Cooke added: “Jonathan is part of that leadership team.”

“Yes I have confidence in Mr Hill,” said Keohane, “but I do recognise there has been a slip up.”

In his opening address to the hearing, Hill’s statement added: “The association regrets that these events take the focus away from the superb work being done across all levels of Irish football – from grassroots to our League of Ireland through to our international teams. We also apologise for the difficulty it has caused for the extremely dedicated and committed FAI staff as well as for Sport Ireland and the Department.”

More to follow