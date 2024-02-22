Jamie Finn suffers ACL injury while training with Ireland

Republic of Ireland international Jamie Finn is facing a lengthy spell out after suffering an anterior cruciate ligament injury while training with the squad in Florence ahead of Friday’s friendly against Italy. The news was confirmed by the Football Association of Ireland and her club Birmingham City on Thursday morning.

It’s a cruel blow for the 25-year-old Dubliner who was re-establishing herself in the Irish set-up after being left out of the World Cup squad by Vera Pauw last year, having played a major role in the side’s qualifying campaign. She travelled to Australia as one of three training players.

Finn had been back in favour under Eileen Gleeson, Pauw’s successor, appearing in five of the team’s six Nations League games between September and December of last year, winning her 20th cap when she started in the 6-1 win over Northern Ireland in Belfast.

Much of the talk ahead of the game against Italy had been about the return to the squad of four players, Niamh Fahey, Leanne Kiernan, Aoife Mannion and Jess Ziu having not played for Ireland for seven, eight, 10 and 17 months respectively due to injuries. Finn’s recovery is now likely to take at least a year.