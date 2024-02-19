Eileen Gleeson declines to discuss vacancy in former role in FAI

Republic of Ireland head coach Eileen Gleeson has declined to discuss her former role in the FAI.

On succeeding Vera Pauw last September, Gleeson vacated her “dream job” as the head of women’s and girls’ football. The position has yet to be filled with several potential candidates put off when it was changed from a permanent to fixed-term contract.

Gleeson could return to the administrative side of Abbotstown after the Euro 2025 campaign, according to The Sunday Independent. Ahead of Friday’s friendly against Italy in Florence, she refused to address reports that her replacement would only be “keeping the seat warm.”

The FAI have not named a temporary lead for the women’s game, so it could come under the brief of assistant director of football Shane Robison, who joined the association from Shamrock Rovers last year.

“If you want to ask about that, ask Marc [Canham],” said Gleeson on a zoom call from Florence. “I am fully focused on the here now and not focussed on the head of women’s and girls’ football. I am here, I am busy enough trying to take care of this stuff. I am not going to discuss any other roles.”

However, on her previous job, Gleeson stated: “It is very important, yes. Very important.”

Canham holds a media briefing on Tuesday to explain his long-term plans for Irish football. The director of football will inevitably be asked about the ongoing recruitment process for a new men’s manager as Chris Coleman is being tipped as an alternative to Lee Carsley.

Last Friday night, Shelbourne manager Damien Duff branded the entire process, led by Canham, FAI chief executive Jonathan Hill and Packie Bonner, as “embarrassing” while revealing he felt an indirect approach for his services was a “box ticking” exercise.

“Not really interested in any of that chat here today,” said Gleeson as her Monday morning press conference was dominated by non-football questions. “We are here to prepare for the qualifiers. I have not seen nor am I really interested in Damien’s comments.”

If not for the head of women’s and girls’ vacancy, worrying injuries to Denise O’Sullivan (knee), Louise Quinn (shoulder), Tyler Toland (knee) and Sinead Farrelly (concussion) would dominate the narrative ahead of the first international of the year at Viola Park, the €110 million Italian facility, where the Irish squad are based this week.

“Denise had an impact injury to her knee which has caused extensive bruising,” said Gleeson. “She needs time to recover, if this was a qualifier we wouldn’t have been able to play Denise.

“Sinead had a concussion injury from our last game so that modified her return to preseason. We are just letting her build up with a focus on the April camp.”

Quinn could feature against Wales at Tallaght stadium next Tuesday while Niamh Fahey, Aoife Mannion, Jess Ziu and Leanne Kiernan make welcome returns to camp following injury lay offs.

“Louise had a shoulder injury so we’ve been in constant contact with the club through medical team. She has been given the all clear medically and orthopedically. We are bringing Louise in as an experienced member of the squad with a longer term view of the Wales game.”

Ireland’s Euro 2025 qualification campaign beings in April, with the draw being held in Nyon, Switzerland on March 5th.