Knee injury rules Denise O’Sullivan out of upcoming Ireland friendlies

Ireland midfielder Denise O’Sullivan has been ruled out of upcoming friendlies vs Italy and Wales.

O’Sullivan, who last featured for club or country in a competitive outing in December, has been ruled out alongside Tyler Toland, the Blackburn midfielder who has also picked up a knee issue.

Peamount United pair Erin McLaughlin and Jess Fitzgerald have been named as replacements. Fitzgerald, aged 17 earns a first call-up having been promoted from the Ireland under-19 squad.

Ireland take on Italy next Friday, February 23rd away before returning to Tallaght to take on Wales the following Tuesday, February 27th.

The two games will serve as part of the preparation for the upcoming Euro 2025 qualifiers, which kick off in April following the draw on March 5th.

IRELAND SQUAD

Goalkeepers: Courtney Brosnan (Everton), Grace Moloney (London City Lionesses), Sophie Whitehouse (Lewes)

Defenders: Jessie Stapleton (Reading – on loan from West Ham United), Diane Caldwell (FC Zurich), Niamh Fahey (Liverpool), Caitlin Hayes (Celtic), Louise Quinn (Birmingham City), Aoife Mannion (Manchester United), Megan Campbell (London City Lionesses)

Midfielders: Katie McCabe (Arsenal), Lily Agg (Birmingham City), Megan Connolly (Bristol City), Ruesha Littlejohn (London City Lionesses), Jamie Finn (Birmingham City), Heather Payne (Everton), Jess Ziu (West Ham United), Lucy Quinn (Birmingham City), Izzy Atkinson (Crystal Palace), Erin McLaughlin (Peamount United), Jess Fitzgerald (Peamount United)

Forwards: Kyra Carusa (San Diego Wave), Abbie Larkin (Crystal Palace), Amber Barrett (Standard Liege), Leanne Kiernan (Liverpool), Emily Murphy (Wake Forest University)

FIXTURES

Friday, February 23rd: Italy v Ireland, Viola Park, Florence, kick-off 18:15 (17:15 Irish Time), Live on RTÉ NewsNow

Tuesday, February 27: Ireland v Wales, Tallaght Stadium, kick-off 19:30, Live on RTÉ2