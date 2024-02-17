Neil Lennon says decision on next Ireland manager is ‘imminent’

Neil Lennon has said the decision on the next Republic of Ireland manager is “imminent” and should come in the “next couple of days”.

The former Celtic manager is believed to be one of the leading on candidates for the job, where the search has dragged on for months since the departure of Stephen Kenny in November.

“It is imminent, whether that be today, tomorrow, or the next couple of days,” Lennon said on Premier Sports.

“What that decision is, I don’t know myself but I’m pretty sure that there will be a result soon. I don’t know the decision as yet.

When asked about if it was important for the FAI to appoint a manager soon, Lennon said: “I think so. To get out and watch players, integrate with the players, find out what they can do better from the last campaign. Little things like that.

“You’ve got to pick a squad for the games at the end of March and they’re looming on the horizon pretty soon.”

Ireland will play Belgium on March 23rd and Switzerland on March 26th at the Aviva Stadium.

Lee Carsley was believed to be the FAI’s top choice for the job, but negotiations stalled over financial terms.

Soccer correspondent Gavin Cummiskey reported that the initial salary offered to Carsley was significantly below what was expected.

Before accepting a four-year contract from the FAI, the former Everton midfielder wants to be paid close to his market value. That falls somewhere around the figure a mid-tier EFL Championship manager can command, so €700,000 with results bonuses. Stephen Kenny was paid in the region of €560,000 a year to manage the country.