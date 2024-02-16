Bohemians snatch draw from jaws of defeat against Sligo on opening night

League of Ireland Premier Division: Bohemians 2 Sligo Rovers 2

[Reinkort 5, Clarke 90+4; Hutchinson 23, Hartmann 45]

No panic. Bohemians snatched a draw from the jaws of defeat thanks to James Clarke’s 94th minute equaliser.

Dylan Connolly supplied the cross for Clarke to head beyond an outstretched Ed McGinty and burst some unbearable tension in the Jodi stand.

Losing at home on opening night would have been tough for Bohs boss Declan Devine to explain.

A German named Fabrice Hartmann and three Estonians made for this a curious affair. Hartmann, on loan from RB Leipzig, appeared to settle matters in Sligo Rovers favour with their second goal in first-half injury-time.

On that evidence alone, Rovers should avoid relegation. For Bohs, a tricky campaign lies ahead as many new faces need time to gel.

“This could be the last season in the ‘Old Dalymount’ and together we can make memories to last forever,” wrote Devine in his programme notes.

There is grass growing on the east terrace of Dalymount Park. With planning permission secured, about €25 million in exchequer funds should pull those weeds. Roots and all.

The overgrowth could not dim the initial excitement of 4,042 Dubliners crammed into two thirds of Pisser Dignam’s Field but it was 400 drumbeating, flare-wielding Sligo fans who enhanced the occasion.

“When I first came into Bohemian football club, one of the remits was a complete overhaul of the playing and coaching structures and personnel of the club,” said Devine. “We added a lot of quality in the two transfer windows of 2023 and we have strengthened again in this current window.” Perhaps.

The young Bohs fan doing the half-time lotto told no lies when asked for his favourite player: “Jon Afolabi.” Afolabi and Ali Coote, the club’s outstanding performers last term, are away to Belgium and Detroit.

“The model of our club will always be to live within our means,” stressed the Bohs boss, “and I wouldn’t have this any other way.”

Devine acknowledged the book-balancing Pat Fenlon must achieve as Director of Football. Last year Fenlon went shopping in Poland to shore up the defence. This winter he returned from Estonia with Sten Reinkort.

Afolbai’s number nine shirt needs filling but on first glance “Big Sten” has Bohs covered up top.

Four minutes into the new campaign and Reinkort took three touches, two with his back to goal, inviting Jordan Flores to slip him through for a neat finish past McGinty.

It was one way traffic until Sligo equalised. Hartmann emphasised his importance to the Rovers cause before Reece Hutchinson overlapped down the left to pinball a shot off Robert Cornwall and past Kacper Chorazka.

Fenlon was busy in January, needing to recruit the Polish goalkeeper as James Talbot takes time to address “mental health challenges.” With club captain Keith Buckley out after knee surgeries, Devine could have done without another serious injury.

No luck. Cornwall was forced off on the half-hour. His knee issue silenced an already sceptical Bohs crowd. Devine has effectively written to them asking for patience.

Sligo kept banging the drum. The return of New Zealand centre forward Max Mata will trouble every centre half in the premier division but it is Hartmann’s quality that stood out.

The young German gave Sligo a 2-1 lead by twisting and turning three Bohs bodies before sliding the ball under Chorazka.

A smattering of boos is never good, especially 45 minutes into the season. Devine had a mini-crisis on his hands.

It could have been worse. Sligo had a legitimate penalty shout approaching the hour mark after Michael Lilander, another Estonian signing, appeared to drag down Simon Power. Referee Robert Harvey was unmoved.

As was the crowd. Bohs were sluggish, at best, until a third Estonian, Martin Miller whipped a ball to Connolly at the back post. Hutchinson intercepted to nod a clearance off the upright.

As Rovers edged towards three points Bohs, via Connolly, retained enough calm to salvage a result.

Bohemians: Chorazka; Kukulowicz (McManus 46), Cornwall (Lilander 32), Byrne, Kirk; McDowell, Flores; Grant (Connolly 61), Clarke, Rooney (Miller 76); Reinkort (Okosun 61).

Sligo Rovers: McGinty; Wilson, Denham, Pijnaker, Hutchinson; Morahan, Chapman (Barlow 81); Hartmann (Fitzgerald 63), Malley, Power; Mata.

Referee: Robert Harvey.

Other results in League of Ireland Premier Division:

Shamrock Rovers 1 Dundalk 1

Galway United 0 St Pat’s 1

Derry City 2 Drogheda United 1

Waterford United 1 Shelbourne 1