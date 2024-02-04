Arsenal close gap on Liverpool after defensive blunders prove costly

Arsenal 3 Liverpool 1

Arsenal’s Premier League title challenge has its moment of ignition. Mikel Arteta and his players knew that this was all but a must-win showpiece and they would find a way to prevail, to clamber into second place and slash Liverpool’s lead at the top to a couple of points. Manchester City, who play at Brentford on Monday night, remain within striking distance of the summit. We have the prospect of a three-way shoot-out for the trophy.

Arsenal deserved to win on the balance of a frenetic game, mainly because of the way that they controlled the first half. But the manner of how they got themselves in front – decisively so – came as the surprise. Then again, it was that kind of wild afternoon, the kind to burn out managers.

We had already seen William Saliba, one of the division’s most reliable centre halves, get himself into a terrible mix-up with his goalkeeper David Raya, leading to the Liverpool equaliser – a Gabriel Magalhães own goal, forced by Luis Díaz. But now we had the same scenario play out at the other end to cut through the feeling that Liverpool were building up a head of steam.

It was midway through the second half and it was Virgil van Dijk who suffered a breakdown with his goalkeeper Alisson, wanting him to deal with a high ball forward under pressure from Gabriel Martinelli and watching him completely miss his kick. Martinelli rolled into the empty net and Arsenal were on their way.

Liverpool had barely missed a beat since the 1-1 draw with Arsenal at Anfield on December 23rd, roaring forward on all four fronts. But their second defeat of the league season was in the post, confirmed when the Arsenal substitute Leandro Trossard stormed through in stoppage-time to embarrass Alisson. Trossard’s low shot took a slight deflection off Van Dijk before going through Alisson’s legs.

By then, Liverpool had been reduced to 10 men, Ibrahima Konaté collecting a second yellow card on 88 minutes for a check on Kai Havertz. Jürgen Klopp had thrown everything he had at Arsenal. Now there was nothing left.

The biggest game of the season had needed no build-up, although it got it all the same and there was a reminder of what it was about before kick-off – a replica of the Premier League trophy, decked out in sky blue and white ribbons, on the desk of the host broadcaster by the side of the pitch.

The jeopardy was greater for Arsenal, who had won only two of the previous 17 league meetings with Liverpool, and they had to contend with the loss of Gabriel Jesus, the striker having felt his niggly knee injury at the worst moment. Then again, Klopp could only name Darwin Núñez among the substitutes while Dominik Szoboszlai was injured again. Conor Bradley did not travel in the wake of the devastation of his father’s death on Saturday.

Liverpool goalkeeper Alisson and team-mate Virgil van Dijk react after Arsenal scored their second goal. Photograph: Andy Rain/EPA

Arsenal brought the intensity at the outset and the home support responded; the Emirates was jumping. Arteta had clearly demanded a fast start and there was a moment on seven minutes when he retrieved the ball for an Arsenal throw-in with a near-maniacal sense of purpose.

There was the sight of numerous Arsenal players whipping up the crowd, including after the breakthrough goal, which had been advertised. From a Raya throw, Martinelli switched on the afterburners to glide away from Konaté before crossing for Bukayo Saka, who had timed his run. Saka’s headed connection was not true.

Arteta had started Havertz up front, with Martin Ødegaard in the No 10 role and it was the latter who ignited the move for the opening goal. The Arsenal captain sniffed out space between the lines and he played a lovely first-time pass that released Havertz, who was one-on-one with Alisson. He had to score and yet Alisson blocked. Sadly for the Liverpool goalkeeper, the rebound fell nicely for Saka, who banged home his 11th goal of the season.

Arsenal dominated the first half. They won the physical duels – there were times when it felt as though Declan Rice was everywhere – and there were plenty of examples of them showing their personality on the ball, not least Ben White. Ødegaard had a shot blocked by Van Dijk after Liverpool had been robbed when trying to play out; Gabriel and Martinelli also had half-chances.

This Liverpool team is rarely rattled. They had done next to nothing as an attacking force in the first half but they always give the impression that they know their moment will come.

It did on the stroke of half-time. From an Arsenal point of view, the concession was a disaster, Saliba trying to shepherd a Ryan Gravenberch ball over the top back to Raya. Díaz nipped in to force it across where it hit Gabriel’s hand and went in. The breakdown between Saliba and Raya was total. Saliba had to take greater control of the situation.

Liverpool were energised at the start of the second half. If the belief had never left them, it now started to pump. The Emirates became a more angsty place, with Curtis Jones shaping a curler just past the far post. For Arsenal, Ødegaard watched a shot deflect wide. Klopp made a move before the hour, introducing Núñez up front; Harvey Elliott at right midfield; Andy Robertson at left-back. Díaz banged a shot too close to Raya.

Arsenal, though, went deep into the depths of their resolve. They badly needed something and, after Havertz had screamed in vain for a penalty after a tangle with Alexis Mac Allister, they got it with the Martinelli goal.

The closing stages were chaotic. Mac Allister shot inches wide following a corner while the Arsenal substitute Jakub Kiwior headed at Alisson when he should have scored. Klopp shifted Díaz to right back and went for broke with Diogo Jota and Núñez as twin strikers. Arsenal stood tall. – Guardian