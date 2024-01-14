Women’s FA Cup round-up: Lack of Irish starters a concern in fourth-round ties

It was, inevitably, a mixed bag of an FA Cup weekend for the Republic of Ireland’s players in England, 16 in all seeing their clubs advance to the fifth round, but, worryingly in terms of the game time so many of them are getting, just six started in those fourth-round ties.

Courtney Brosnan and Heather Payne continue to prosper, though, at Everton, Brosnan keeping yet another clean sheet and Payne helping herself to an assist in their impressive 3-0 win away to fellow WSL side Aston Villa on Saturday, with Megan Campbell coming on for the last 15 minutes.

Among the goals was Ruesha Littlejohn who scored her first for London City Lionesses in their 4-0 win over fourth-tier Moneyfields. And an equaliser 15 minutes from time by Crystal Palace’s Hayley Nolan kick-started Crystal Palace’s revival against Blackburn Rovers, who missed a penalty when they could have gone 2-0 up. Palace ran out 3-1 winners in the end.

West Ham made cup holders Chelsea sweat for their 3-1 extra-time win, but just one of their Irish quartet, Jess Ziu, came off the bench during the game. Jessie Stapleton, Izzy Atkinson and goalkeeper Megan Walsh were all unused substitutes.

READ MORE

West Ham’s transfer window shopping, which has included the signing of Australian and United States internationals Katrina Gorry and Kristie Mewis, might have Eileen Gleeson hoping for a loan move or two for their Irish contingent.

Amber Barrett is flying, though, her double against Club Brugge in the Belgian Super League on Saturday bringing her goal tally to seven in her last four games.

On the transfer speculation front, there’s been a heap of talk about Denise O’Sullivan’s future. If there’s any truth to that chatter, then she has to choose between a contract extension at North Carolina Courage, or a move to Paris Saint-Germain, Lyon, Chelsea, Manchester City or Aston Villa. Decisions, decisions.