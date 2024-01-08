Kylian Mbappé's camp dismiss Real Madrid reports and say his future is to be decided

Kylian Mbappé's representatives have dismissed reports that the Paris Saint-Germain forward has agreed a move to Real Madrid, and insisted they have yet to begin talks over his future.

Mbappé confirmed last summer that he would not take up the option of a one-year contract extension at the Parc des Princes. The 25-year-old’s deal expires at the end of June, meaning he is now able to sign a precontract agreement with clubs outside France.

Reports over the weekend suggested that long-term suitors Real had finally agreed terms with his representatives over a move. However, Mbappé's camp distanced itself from those reports on Monday and suggested that he would not be pushed into making a decision.

“There is no agreement around Kylian’s future, especially since there are no discussions started about it,” the forward’s representatives said in a statement to RMC Sport. “No type of influence could dictate the timing of Kylian’s discussions, reflections or decision.”

READ MORE

Real remain the heavy favourites to sign a player they have courted since 2017, having verbally agreed deals to sign him when he left Monaco and again in 2022 from PSG. But they are reported to have given Mbappé until the end of the month to sign a precontract agreement.

The France international is said to have assured PSG’s president, Nasser al-Khelaifi, last week that he had yet to make a decision over his future, with the option of remaining in Paris for another season still on the table if the player wants to trigger the extension. But it appears more likely that Mbappé will be on the move in the summer, with several Premier League clubs including Liverpool also believed to have been encouraged by his camp to submit proposals in the coming weeks.

Asked after last week’s victory over Toulouse in the Trophee des Champions whether he had made a decision about his future, Mbappé said: “No. I’m very, very motivated for this year. It is very important. As I said, we have got titles to go after and we have already taken one. After that, I haven’t made up my mind yet. I have not made a choice.” – Guardian