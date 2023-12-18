Eileen Gleeson confirmed as Ireland head coach on permanent basis

Eileen Gleeson has been appointed as the head coach of the Ireland women’s soccer team on a permanent basis.

After the departure of Vera Pauw following the World Cup last summer, Gleeson took up the position on an interim basis. She previously distanced herself from becoming the full-time head coach despite an uptick in results that saw Ireland win all six of their Nations League matches and earn promotion to the top tier of European football, but has now been confirmed as the head coach going forward.

“For me, there is nothing greater than being Irish,” said Gleeson of the permanent appointment. “To have the opportunity to lead my country on the highest stage internationally and be entrusted with the responsibility of maximising the potential of this exciting team and future Ireland players is the proudest and most humbling moment of my life to date.

“Fresh from the experience of working with our fantastic players and staff during our recent Uefa Nations League campaign, and seeing all of our talented young players at underage level, there is huge potential for us to build on and to ensure consistent regular qualification for and progression in major tournaments.”

READ MORE

FAI director of football, Marc Canham, said: “We are excited that Eileen will become our new full-time head coach of the Ireland Women’s National Team. It is an appointment that caps off a truly memorable year for this team.

“When we started the process of recruiting a new head coach for the Ireland Women’s National Team, we did not want to rush it but also it was important to have someone in place by end of the year. We spoke with candidates from around the world and we are delighted to confirm Eileen as the outstanding candidate following an extensive interview process where we were pleased that Eileen decided to join the process in October following an excellent start to the Uefa Nations League campaign and discussions around her future.

“We have seen how effective Eileen can be in the role – not just in the results achieved and the football played but in creating a positive, inclusive and high performing environment that brings the best out of everyone. I am also looking forward working with Eileen to support the development of young female players and working closely with our development teams to create a consistent and aligned approach through the pathway.”

- More to follow