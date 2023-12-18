Champions League last 16 draw: Man City meet FC Copenhagen while Arsenal face FC Porto

Holders Manchester City will face FC Copenhagen in the last 16 of the Champions League.
Arsenal, the current Premier League leaders, will take on Portuguese side Porto in the first knockout round.
City played Copenhagen – who came through a group that included Manchester United – in the early stages last season, winning 5-0 at the Etihad Stadium and drawing 0-0 in Denmark.
Arsenal’s opponents Porto qualified as runners-up to Barcelona in Group H.
Spanish champions Barca, meanwhile, were handed a tough assignment against Serie A winners Napoli.
Real Madrid, the record 14-time winners, were paired with RB Leipzig with their city rivals Atletico facing Inter Milan.
Paris St Germain will play the fourth Spanish side in the draw, Real Sociedad, with the two German teams, Bayern Munich and Borussia Dortmund, tackling Lazio and PSV respectively.
Champions League last 16 draw
Seeded teams (named first) will play the second leg at home
Arsenal v FC Porto
Barcelona v Napoli
Real Sociedad v Paris St Germain
Atletico Madrid v Inter Milan
Borussia Dortmund v PSV Eindhoven
Bayern Munich v Lazio
Manchester City v FC Copenhagen
Real Madrid v RB Leipzig
First legs: February 13th-14th & 20th-21st
Second legs: March 5th-6th and March 12th-13th
- Sign up for push alerts and have the best news, analysis and comment delivered directly to your phone
- Find The Irish Times on WhatsApp and stay up to date
- Our In The News podcast is now published daily – Find the latest episode here