Champions League last 16 draw: Man City meet FC Copenhagen while Arsenal face FC Porto

Manchester City will face FC Copenhagen and Arsenal have been drawn against FC Porto in the last 16 of the Champions League. Photograph: Fabrice CoffriniAFP via Getty Images

Holders Manchester City will face FC Copenhagen in the last 16 of the Champions League.

Arsenal, the current Premier League leaders, will take on Portuguese side Porto in the first knockout round.

City played Copenhagen – who came through a group that included Manchester United – in the early stages last season, winning 5-0 at the Etihad Stadium and drawing 0-0 in Denmark.

Arsenal’s opponents Porto qualified as runners-up to Barcelona in Group H.

READ MORE

Spanish champions Barca, meanwhile, were handed a tough assignment against Serie A winners Napoli.

Real Madrid, the record 14-time winners, were paired with RB Leipzig with their city rivals Atletico facing Inter Milan.

Paris St Germain will play the fourth Spanish side in the draw, Real Sociedad, with the two German teams, Bayern Munich and Borussia Dortmund, tackling Lazio and PSV respectively.

Champions League last 16 draw

Seeded teams (named first) will play the second leg at home

Arsenal v FC Porto

Barcelona v Napoli

Real Sociedad v Paris St Germain

Atletico Madrid v Inter Milan

Borussia Dortmund v PSV Eindhoven

Bayern Munich v Lazio

Manchester City v FC Copenhagen

Real Madrid v RB Leipzig

First legs: February 13th-14th & 20th-21st

Second legs: March 5th-6th and March 12th-13th