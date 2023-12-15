League of Ireland fixtures: Shamrock Rovers to welcome Dundalk on opening weekend

Shamrock Rovers, who will go in search of a record fifth consecutive title success, will host Dundalk at Tallaght Stadium while newcomers Galway United welcome FAI Cup winners St. Patrick’s Athletic to Eamonn Deacy Park on the opening weekend of the Men’s Premier Division.

In the Women’s Premier Division, champions Peamount United go to Turner’s Cross to play Cork City and Women’s FAI Cup winners Athlone Town welcome All-Island Cup holders Galway United on the opening day.

With over 450 fixtures live on the LOITV Season Pass, there’s also a Munster derby in the SSE Airtricity Men’s First Division to look forward to as Kerry visit Turner’s Cross to play Cork City for the first time.

The second weekend of the Men’s Premier Division sees two Dublin derbies with Shelbourne hosting Shamrock Rovers while a repeat of the FAI Cup Final takes place when St. Patrick’s Athletic face Bohemians.

The final day of the Premier Division season will see The Louth derby between Drogheda United and Dundalk while Derry City host Shelbourne and Shamrock Rovers welcome newly promoted Waterford.

The Promotion/Relegation play-off will take place on Friday, November 8th with the winners of the First Division play-Offs taking on the second-from-bottom team in the Premier Division for the final place in the top flight.

The dates for the 2024 FAI Cups have also been revealed. With the preliminary round now becoming the first round of the Men’s FAI Cup, League of Ireland clubs will begin their campaigns in the second round.

The Men’s FAI Cup final will be held on Sunday, November 10th, 2024 at the Aviva Stadium while the Women’s FAI Cup Final will take place on Sunday, October 20th, 2024.

The midseason break will take place from Friday, June 13th until fixtures resume on Friday, June 28th with the final fixtures before the break being played on Thursday, June 12th due to the beginning of the Euro 2024.