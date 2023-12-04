Premier League agrees new £6.7bn TV rights deal with Sky and TNT Sports

The deal has been hailed as being 'the largest sports media rights deals ever concluded in the UK'. Photograph: Justin Tallis/AFP via Getty

The Premier League has agreed a new deal with Sky and TNT Sports that will see the competition earn £6.7bn over four years for its UK TV rights.

In a swift resolution to what had been a highly-anticipated process, the Premier League has renewed terms with its trusted broadcast partners and effectively kept its revenues stable, although the number of live games is set to grow substantially. All fixtures that kick-off at 2pm on a Sunday will, for instance, now be broadcast live.

Sky has secured four of the five packages on sale, meaning a minimum of 215 live matches, including all 10 fixtures on the final day of the season. TNT will screen 52 matches, while Match of the Day will continue after the BBC bought the rights to a weekly highlights package.

The deal, which commences from the start of the 2025-2026 season and runs until the end of the 2028-29 campaign, has been hailed by the Premier League as being “the largest sports media rights deals ever concluded in the UK”. - Guardian