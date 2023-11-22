Stephen Kenny to leave job as Ireland manager, FAI confirm

The FAI have parted company with Stephen Kenny after three-and-a-half years as the Republic of Ireland manager.

“Following a meeting this evening and a presentation to the board by CEO Jonathan Hill and director of football Marc Canham, the FAI board has decided that Stephen Kenny’s contract will not be renewed following the conclusion of the Euro 2024 qualification process,” read an FAI statement.

“Having reviewed the qualification campaign in its entirety, and recognising how difficult the group was, the results needed to realise our goal of qualification for the tournament were not achieved.

“The board agrees that now is the right time for change ahead of the friendly matches in March and June 2024 and the next Nations League campaign starting in September 2024.”

Hill said, “Over the period of his tenure, Stephen and his staff have worked tirelessly to create the right environment to support the development of our senior men’s team, and we are hugely grateful for that considerable contribution.

“Stephen has also overseen an important period of transition for our senior men’s national team and has given debuts to a significant number of new and younger players and this will serve as a solid platform for whoever now takes this group of players forward.”

FAI president Gerry McAnaney added, “The Board and all at the FAI would like to sincerely thank Stephen and his staff for their hard work, professionalism and unwavering dedication to the team, the fans, and to Irish football. We wish Stephen every success for the future.”

After the draw against New Zealand on Tuesday night, Stephen Kenny conceded he was unlikely to be offered a new contract to continue as manager, although he added that it would be his ambition to remain at the helm.