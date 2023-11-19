Netherlands 1 Ireland 0: How the Irish players rated in Amsterdam

1 Gavin Bazunu (Southampton)

Ireland’s best player, again. It says plenty about Bazunu’s ability that he was able to deny the Dutch more than one goal. But his ranking as Ireland’s top performer here also gives a fair reflection of how ineffective Stephen Kenny’s men were elsewhere on the pitch. Bazunu made a string of fine saves in what at times felt like a 1-0 hammering. Rating: 8

2 Matt Doherty (Wolverhampton Wanderers)

Doherty captained Ireland in Amsterdam but he was unable to lead the team out from the back. Despite Ireland going with five at the back, Doherty wide right and Manning wide left of that defensive line, the Wolverhampton man found it difficult to get forward as the Dutch caused Ireland problems all evening. Rating: 5

5 Dara O’Shea (Burnley)

O’Shea, Nathan Collins and Liam Scales were at the heart of Ireland’s defence – and it proved a relentless evening for the trio as the Dutch came forward in wave after orange wave of attack. The fact Ireland only conceded one goal was more to do with Bazunu than any heroic defending. Rating: 5

22 Nathan Collins (Brentford)

Collins was caught badly for Weghorst’s goal. The Dutch exploited Ireland’s high line and a simple shielding of the ball by Weghorst allowed him spin Collins. To compound matters, the inrushing Ryan Manning collided with Collins and Weghorst was gifted a clear passage to the Ireland goal. It was the kind of bad defending coaches like to show kids as a means of learning the trade. Rating: 5

READ MORE

Liam Scales and Denzel Dumfries compete for the ball in the air. Photograph: Dean Mouhtaropoulos/Getty Images

15 Liam Scales (Celtic)

If Bazunu has been the star player during Stephen Kenny’s reign, Scales picks up the late bloomer award. He certainly wasn’t faultless in Amsterdam but the Celtic man looked calm and unruffled despite the barrage of Dutch attacks. Could become a defensive anchor for Ireland during the years ahead. Rating: 6

3 Ryan Manning (Southampton)

Manning was one of the few Ireland players who actually brought some creativity to the game. He nailed a neat nutmeg in the first half while also whipped in crosses and won frees. His delivery was not always on the money, but at least he was trying to kick-start Ireland – he sent Idah through for Ireland’s disallowed goal. But Manning’s collision with Collins for the game’s only goal wasn’t his finest moment of defending. Rating: 6

8 Alan Browne (Preston North End)

He had an early chance from outside of the box and while he didn’t stretch the goalkeeper, Browne’s shot did hit the target. It was to prove a rare shot on the home goal. There was plenty of space around the middle but Ireland couldn’t get a foothold. Rating: 5

6 Josh Cullen (Burnley)

Cullen is seen by some as Ireland’s leader in the middle of the park, but all too often he blends in rather than stands out. Ireland needed some control and urgency in midfield but they couldn’t impose themselves against an understrength home side. Rating: 5

17 Jason Knight (Bristol City)

Knight always works hard, but like his midfield colleagues he struggled to make any real impact in this game. The Bristol City man was replaced late on, but in a team performance that lacked any real bite or desire or belief, his midfield display was more about hard graft than front-foot football. Rating: 5

Ireland’s Callum Robinson is challenged by Daley Blind of the Netherlands. Photograph: Ryan Byrne/Inpho

7 Callum Robinson (Cardiff City)

A frustrating night for Robinson, who dropped deep in the first half to try get possession and help out around the middle, but to no avail. Ireland created very few chances in the first half and Robinson struggled to get on the ball. He did not reappear after half-time, replaced instead by Adam Idah. Rating: 4

9 Evan Ferguson (Brighton)

The Brighton player went off with what is believed to be a hamstring injury in the 55th minute. Until that stage he had spent the night hustling and harrying to try get on the ball, but the supply lines weren’t flowing. His last play of the game was to win a free in a battle for possession just outside the Ireland box. Rating: 5

Subs

Adam Idah had the ball in the Dutch net during the second half only for his run, picked out by Manning, to be ruled offside. Idah was busy throughout the second half. Jamie McGrath made one great block late on while Mikey Johnston brought some trickery to the occasion when introduced. Rating: 6

Manager

The early goal sucked the belief out of Ireland but still you would have expected more energy and endeavour from Stephen Kenny’s men in this fixture. A 1-0 defeat in Amsterdam is no shambles, but the reality is this could just as easily have been four or five nil. Rating: 5